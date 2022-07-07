Worker killed at Suncor oil sands base plant in northern Alberta

A worker has been killed at Suncor Energy’s oil sands base plant in northern Alberta, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Thursday, the second fatality at the site this year.

Suncor is under pressure to overhaul management and improve operations from activist investment firm Elliott Management, which has also criticised the Canadian oil producer for its poor safety record.

Thirteen employees and contractors have died in accidents at Suncor sites since 2014, including the latest fatality.

Suncor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RCMP spokeswoman Sergeant Sabrina Clayton said an Alberta Occupational Health and Safety investigation is underway.

The worker died just days before Suncor holds an oil sands operations presentation on July 13 to update investors on its production, reliability and safety plans and performance.