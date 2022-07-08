Prospera announces results of annual general meeting of shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta – Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI: TSX-V; OF6B: FRA) (“Prospera” or the “Corporation”) shareholders voted in favor of all items of business brought before them at the Corporation’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders held on May 27, 2022, in Calgary.

Shareholders holding a total of 45,823,678 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, accounting for 29.12% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Corporation as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all the matters submitted before the AGM as specify in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 22, 2022, including:

Set the number of Directors to five and elect the following as Directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Shareholders Meeting: Samuel David, Mel Clifford, Jasdip Dhaliwal, Mark Lacey, and Brian McConnell. Appoint Crowe MacKay Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation’s auditor for the ensuing year. Approve an ordinary resolution ratifying the Corporation’s stock option plan; and

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board appointed Mr. Samuel David as CEO & President. The Board appointed Mel Clifford as Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee and Samuel David as Chair of the Reserve Committee.

Subsequent to this meeting the Board ratified the appointment of the following Officers: Matthew Kenna, CFO; Chris Ludtke, Vice President Finance & Accounting; George Magarian, Vice-President. Kamal Alam, Vice President Engineering and Sandra Lee-Chong, Corporate Liaison stepped down as Officers.

Incentive stock options were issued to the following Directors of the Board: 200,000 stock options each to Samuel David and Mel Clifford; 100,000 stock options each to Jasdip Dhaliwal, Mark Lacey, and Brian McConnell. The stock options were granted in accordance with the Corporation’s stock option plan that was approved at the Corporation’s Annual and Special Meetings of Shareholders held in Calgary on May 27th, 2022. All options noted above are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share.

On the 6th of July 2022, a shareholder meeting was held where shareholders received the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, together with the report of the auditor which are filed with SEDAR. This was very positively received by all shareholders in attendance.

