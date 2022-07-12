Millennium Land Ltd. is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Buffalo Head Environmental Ltd.

Millennium Land Ltd. is pleased to announce that effective June 30th, 2022, it has entered into an agreement with Buffalo Head Environmental Ltd., in which Buffalo Head will be incorporating its highly valued clients, professional staff members and business portfolio into Millennium Land Ltd.’s existing environmental division.

Buffalo Head Environmental Ltd. has an outstanding reputation in Saskatchewan and Manitoba providing a wide range of environmental consulting services to the energy industry.

This acquisition and integration into Millennium Land Ltd.’s day to day business platform, will assist in strengthening our ability to provide environmental services throughout Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Millennium Land Ltd., combined with the knowledge and experience from the team at Buffalo Head Environmental Ltd. will continue to showcase our highly recognized experience, professionalism, and integrity throughout the Prairie Provinces.

Millennium Land Ltd. is a full-service land acquisition and environmental consulting company, employing over 75 people in offices throughout Western Canada.

For Further information:

Millennium Land Ltd.

Donny Duncan – President

306-778-4430

donny@mland.ca

Craig Dowdeswell – Vice President, Environmental Services (Planning and Development)

306-778-4430

craig@mland.ca

Brodie Graham – Vice President, Environmental Services (Regulatory and Closure)

306-778-4430

brodie@mland.ca

Courtney Gress – General Manager, Southeast SK/MB Environmental

306- 461-5210

courtney@bhenv.ca

Carly Walliser – Manager, Reclamation – Southeast SK

306-461-9196

carly@bhenv.ca