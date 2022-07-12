Millennium Land Ltd. is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Buffalo Head Environmental Ltd.

Millennium Land Ltd. is pleased to announce that effective June 30th, 2022, it has entered into an agreement with Buffalo Head Environmental Ltd., in which Buffalo Head will be incorporating its highly valued clients, professional staff members and business portfolio into Millennium Land Ltd.’s existing environmental division.
Buffalo Head Environmental Ltd. has an outstanding reputation in Saskatchewan and Manitoba providing a wide range of environmental consulting services to the energy industry.
This acquisition and integration into Millennium Land Ltd.’s day to day business platform, will assist in strengthening our ability to provide environmental services throughout Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
Millennium Land Ltd., combined with the knowledge and experience from the team at Buffalo Head Environmental Ltd. will continue to showcase our highly recognized experience, professionalism, and integrity throughout the Prairie Provinces.
Millennium Land Ltd. is a full-service land acquisition and environmental consulting company, employing over 75 people in offices throughout Western Canada.
For Further information:
Millennium Land Ltd.
Donny Duncan – President
306-778-4430
donny@mland.ca
Craig Dowdeswell – Vice President, Environmental Services (Planning and Development)
306-778-4430
craig@mland.ca
Brodie Graham – Vice President, Environmental Services (Regulatory and Closure)
306-778-4430
brodie@mland.ca
Courtney Gress – General Manager, Southeast SK/MB Environmental
306- 461-5210
courtney@bhenv.ca
Carly Walliser – Manager, Reclamation – Southeast SK
306-461-9196
carly@bhenv.ca