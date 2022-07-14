Caltech Group Inc. acquires West Geomatics, strengthening its presence in British Columbia and Alberta

Leading geomatics service provider, Caltech Group Inc. (“Caltech”), is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of West Geomatics (“West”), a professional geomatics company operating in Western Canada since 1973.

Effective June 30, 2022, West’s operations have joined Caltech, continuing to provide industry-leading service. The acquisition strengthens Caltech’s presence in British Columbia and Alberta with the addition of West’s nearly 50 years of operating history, as well as their experienced team, and established client base.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to grow our company with a like-minded group,” said Jade McLeod, Caltech’s President. “Caltech has built its reputation through hard-work, great people, and the development of strong industry relationships; the West team aligns very well.” The acquisition supports Caltech’s vision of striving to be the obvious choice for geomatics services in Western Canada.

“The West team is excited to be joining the innovative team at Caltech,” adds Caltech’s Director of BC Operations and former West Regional Director, Andrew McFarlane. “The acquisition increases our resources, service offerings and geographic reach, providing more growth opportunities for our employees and strengthening the capabilities we can offer to our existing and future clients.”

With the strengthened footprint and additional employees, Caltech’s now 200-member team is well-positioned to deliver on its vision and support its commitment of building a sustainable local presence with strong local people.

About Caltech

Caltech is a results-oriented geomatics company offering surveying, geospatial and geographic information system solutions to clients across Western Canada. Established in 1990, Caltech provides services to the energy, utility, mining, infrastructure, and municipal sectors through seven offices in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

