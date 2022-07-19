BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 19 Shift Foreman Roska DBO Drayton Valley
Jul. 19 Environmental Analyst Summit, An Earth Services Company Calgary
Jul. 19 Environmental Analyst Summit, An Earth Services Company Remote
Jul. 19 Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist Summit, An Earth Services Company Lloydminster
Jul. 18 Oil & Gas Operations – Automation Engineer Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jul. 18 Crane Operator Strike Group Projects
Jul. 18 Apprentice Ironworker Strike Group Projects
Jul. 18 Journeyman Ironworker Strike Group Projects
Jul. 18 Sr. Compensation & Variable Pay Advisor Pembina Calgary
Jul. 17 Senior Insurance Specialist PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 17 Production Supervisor (Bilingual) Brunel Calgary
Jul. 17 Material Handling Technician Brunel Calgary
Jul. 15 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 15 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Bonnyville
Jul. 15 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Jul. 15 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Jul. 15 Business Development & ESG (Newco) Pembina Newco
Jul. 14 Change Management Cost Controller Strike Group Rocky Mountain House
Jul. 14 Human Resources/Talent Acquisition Advisor Brunel St. John’s
Jul. 14 Regulatory Compliance Technician Brunel Calgary
Jul. 13 Senior Exploitation Engineer TAQA North Calgary
Jul. 13 Financial Accounting, Sr Accountant Pembina Calgary
Jul. 12 Office Administrator Strike Group Edson
Jul. 12 General Administrator Roska DBO Fort St John