|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 19
|Shift Foreman
|Roska DBO
|Drayton Valley
|Jul. 19
|Environmental Analyst
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Jul. 19
|Environmental Analyst
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Remote
|Jul. 19
|Intermediate/Senior Environmental Specialist
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Lloydminster
|Jul. 18
|Oil & Gas Operations – Automation Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jul. 18
|Crane Operator
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Jul. 18
|Apprentice Ironworker
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Jul. 18
|Journeyman Ironworker
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Jul. 18
|Sr. Compensation & Variable Pay Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Jul. 17
|Senior Insurance Specialist
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jul. 17
|Production Supervisor (Bilingual)
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jul. 17
|Material Handling Technician
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jul. 15
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jul. 15
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Jul. 15
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jul. 15
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jul. 15
|Business Development & ESG (Newco)
|Pembina
|Newco
|Jul. 14
|Change Management Cost Controller
|Strike Group
|Rocky Mountain House
|Jul. 14
|Human Resources/Talent Acquisition Advisor
|Brunel
|St. John’s
|Jul. 14
|Regulatory Compliance Technician
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Jul. 13
|Senior Exploitation Engineer
|TAQA North
|Calgary
|Jul. 13
|Financial Accounting, Sr Accountant
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Jul. 12
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Jul. 12
|General Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs
BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.