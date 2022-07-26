InPlay Oil Corp. announces renewal of credit facility and provides operations update

CALGARY, Alberta – InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update and announce the completion of the annual renewal of its syndicated Senior Credit Facility.
Senior Credit Facility Renewal
InPlay’s Senior Credit Facility remains unchanged in lending capacity and has been renewed at $79 million comprised of a $65 million revolving facility(1) and the remaining $14 million term facility. The borrowing base of the revolving facility has been reconfirmed at the same amount of $65 million and the term out date extended to November 30, 2022. In addition to the Senior Credit Facility, the Company’s $25 million four year term facility with the Business Development Bank of Canada remains in place, providing InPlay with $104 million of total lending capacity.
Operations Update
During the second quarter, InPlay drilled three (3.0 net) 1.5 mile Extended Reach Horizontal (“ERH”) wells in Pembina which came on production at the end of May. The average combined initial production (“IP”) rates of these wells over the first thirty and sixty days of production was 1,501 boe/d(2) (89% light crude oil and NGLs) and 1,441 boe/d(2) (88% light crude oil and NGLs) respectively, based on field estimates. The Company also completed the drilling operations of an additional two (1.9 net) 2 mile ERH wells in Willesden Green which have currently been completed and are in the early cleanup period. Construction of a modular multi-well facility in Willesden Green began during the quarter to accommodate current and future drilling in the area.
Extreme wet weather in late June delayed the start of our third quarter capital program. The program has now started with drilling operations underway on the second well of a three (2.9 net) ERH well pad in Willesden Green which is expected to be on production in late August.
The Company’s released 2022 guidance(3) is reiterated with field estimated average corporate production for the second quarter of 2022 of approximately 9,150 boe/d(2) (59% light crude oil and NGLs) which includes over 5,000 bbls of a light crude oil inventory build due to difficulty trucking oil at the end of June. This is 11% higher than production in the first quarter of 2022. Current corporate production is approximately 9,550 boe/d(2) (60% light crude oil and NGLs) based on field estimates, which is 16% above our average production during the first quarter of 2022.
As a result of using a consistent drill crew since the beginning of the year and exceptional project execution, the two 2 mile ERH wells in Willesden Green were drilled in 10.3 and 10.7 days respectively, which were among the fastest drilling operations for 2 mile wells in the area. In comparison to the last 2 mile wells drilled by the Company in Willesden Green in 2018 drilling times improved by approximately 20% which is a positive result for the Company and is an example of InPlay’s continuous drive to achieve operational efficiencies.
We are extremely excited about the excellent financial position of the Company with our strong balance sheet, a strong portfolio of assets that are providing top-tier growth and our ability to generate long-term, direct returns to shareholders. Management would like to thank our employees, board members and lenders for their ongoing support as the Company progresses forward. The Company looks forward to announcing further corporate and operational updates including the upcoming release of our record second quarter results before markets on August 11, 2022.
Notes:
- The revolving facility consists of a $10 million operating line of credit and $55 million revolving line of credit.
- See “Reader Advisories – Production Breakdown by Product Type”.
- Refer to InPlay’s press release dated May 11, 2022 for full details of our 2022 capital program, associated guidance and key budget and underlying assumptions related thereto.