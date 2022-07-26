New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Jul. 25
|Welders – Journeyman and Apprentice
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 25
|Industrial Sandblaster
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Jul. 25
|Industrial Coater – Labourer
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Jul. 25
|Industrial Coater – General Foreman
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Jul. 25
|Ironworker, Sheetmetal & Insulators
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 25
|New Ventures Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Jul. 24
|Senior Dredging Project Engineer
|Brunel
|St. John’s
|Jul. 22
|Field Operator (8/6)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Jul. 22
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Weyburn
|Jul. 22
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 21
|Land Administrator
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jul. 21
|Millwrights – Journeyman and 3rd/4th Year Apprentices
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 21
|Site Administrator – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|Medicine Hat
|Jul. 21
|QA/QC Inspector
|Strike Group
|Medicine Hat
|Jul. 21
|Light Equipment Operator – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Jul. 21
|Light Equipment Operator – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|Medicine Hat
|Jul. 21
|Labourer – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|Medicine Hat
|Jul. 21
|Journeyman Pipefitter – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|Medicine Hat
|Jul. 21
|HSE Coordinator – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|Medicine Hat
|Jul. 21
|Apprentice Pipefitter – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|Medicine Hat
|Jul. 21
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Jul. 21
|CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jul. 21
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jul. 20
|Light Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Jul. 20
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 20
|Operations Engineer
|TAQA North
|Calgary
|Jul. 20
|Labourer
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Lloydminster
|Jul. 20
|Labourer
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Lethbridge
|Jul. 20
|Labourer
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Coaldale
|Jul. 20
|Labourer
|Summit, An Earth Services Company
|Brooks
|Jul. 20
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Claresholm
|Jul. 20
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Hinton
|Jul. 20
|JOURNEYMAN FIELD MECHANIC – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jul. 20
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 20
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Jul. 20
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Jul. 20
|2ND-4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 19
|Site Administrator
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Jul. 19
|Accounts Payable Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Jul. 19
|Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Drayton Valley
|Jul. 19
|Journeyman Pipefitter & Apprentice Pipefitters
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jul. 19
|Millwrights – Apprentices and Journeyman
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
