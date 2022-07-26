BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Jul. 25 Welders – Journeyman and Apprentice Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 25 Industrial Sandblaster Strike Group Projects
Jul. 25 Industrial Coater – Labourer Strike Group Projects
Jul. 25 Industrial Coater – General Foreman Strike Group Projects
Jul. 25 Ironworker, Sheetmetal & Insulators Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 25 New Ventures Analyst Pembina Calgary
Jul. 24 Senior Dredging Project Engineer Brunel St. John’s
Jul. 22 Field Operator (8/6) Roska DBO Fort St John
Jul. 22 Field Operator Roska DBO Weyburn
Jul. 22 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 21 Land Administrator PetroChina Canada Calgary
Jul. 21 Millwrights – Journeyman and 3rd/4th Year Apprentices Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 21 Site Administrator – Shutdown Strike Group Medicine Hat
Jul. 21 QA/QC Inspector Strike Group Medicine Hat
Jul. 21 Light Equipment Operator – Shutdown Strike Group All Areas
Jul. 21 Light Equipment Operator – Shutdown Strike Group Medicine Hat
Jul. 21 Labourer – Shutdown Strike Group Medicine Hat
Jul. 21 Journeyman Pipefitter – Shutdown Strike Group Medicine Hat
Jul. 21 HSE Coordinator – Shutdown Strike Group Medicine Hat
Jul. 21 Apprentice Pipefitter – Shutdown Strike Group Medicine Hat
Jul. 21 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Jul. 21 CEMENT SUPERVISOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Jul. 21 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jul. 20 Light Equipment Operator Strike Group Projects
Jul. 20 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 20 Operations Engineer TAQA North Calgary
Jul. 20 Labourer Summit, An Earth Services Company Lloydminster
Jul. 20 Labourer Summit, An Earth Services Company Lethbridge
Jul. 20 Labourer Summit, An Earth Services Company Coaldale
Jul. 20 Labourer Summit, An Earth Services Company Brooks
Jul. 20 Field Operator Roska DBO Claresholm
Jul. 20 Field Operator Roska DBO Hinton
Jul. 20 JOURNEYMAN FIELD MECHANIC – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Jul. 20 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jul. 20 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Jul. 20 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Jul. 20 2ND-4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Jul. 19 Site Administrator Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Jul. 19 Accounts Payable Administrator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Jul. 19 Plant Operator Roska DBO Drayton Valley
Jul. 19 Journeyman Pipefitter & Apprentice Pipefitters Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Jul. 19 Millwrights – Apprentices and Journeyman Roska DBO Grande Prairie