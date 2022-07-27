Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends”, “strategy” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the expected timing for bringing certain wells on production; the anticipation of Gear’s drilling rig remaining active until the end of the year with up to two additional rigs active for portions of the second half of 2022; the planned capital and abandonment expenditure increase for 2022 from $55 million to $64 million with the majority of the increase relating to two additional light oil wells to be drilled in Tableland, SK; the two Tableland, SK wells to be drilled and completed at the end of 2022 and on production in the first quarter of 2023; the anticipation that the majority of production issues to be less relevant through the second half of 2022 with strong capital activity levels to the end of 2022; first quarter 2023 production expected to be approximately 6,400 boe per day; updated guidance for 2022 including annual production (including commodity weightings), royalty rate, operating and transportation costs, general and administrative expense, interest and other expense, and capital and abandonment expenditures; and details on Gear’s future dividend payments including the portion of dividends from free funds flow for May 2022 to December 2022.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Gear including, without limitation: that Gear will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the continuance of existing (and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of Gear’s reserves and resource volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; and the continued availability of adequate debt and equity financing and funds from operations to fund its planned expenditures. Gear believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

To the extent that any forward-looking information contained herein may be considered a financial outlook, such information has been included to provide readers with an understanding of management’s assumptions used for budgeting and developing future plans and readers are cautioned that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Gear’s products; the impacts of the Russian-Ukraine war on the global economy and commodity prices; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Gear or by third party operators of Gear’s properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; the impacts of inflation and supply chain issues; inaccurate estimation of Gear’s oil and gas reserve and resource volumes; limited, unfavorable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Gear’s public documents including in Gear’s most current annual information form which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The amount of future cash dividends paid by Gear, if any, will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of Gear and may vary depending on a variety of factors and conditions existing from time to time, including, among other things, funds from operations, fluctuations in commodity prices, production levels, capital expenditure requirements, debt service requirements and debt levels, operating costs, royalty burdens, foreign exchange rates and the satisfaction of the liquidity and solvency tests imposed by applicable corporate law for the declaration and payment of dividends. Depending on these and various other factors, many of which will be beyond the control of the Company, the dividend policy of the Company from time to time and, as a result, future cash dividends may not be paid or if paid could at a later date be reduced or suspended entirely.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Gear does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP and other financial measures that Gear uses to analyze financial performance. These specified financial measures include non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures, and are not defined by IFRS and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP and other financial measures. Management believes that the non-GAAP and other financial measures used by the Company are key performance measures for Gear and provide investors with information that is commonly used by other oil and gas companies. These key performance indicators and benchmarks as presented do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. These non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered an alternative to or more meaningful than their most directly comparable financial measure presented in the financial statements, as an indication of the Company’s performance. Descriptions of the non-GAAP and other financial measures used by the Company as well as reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 and year ended December 31, 2021, where applicable, are provided below.

Funds from operations

Funds from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital and decommissioning liabilities settled. Gear evaluates its financial performance primarily on funds from operations and considers it a key measure for management and investors as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to generate the funds from operations necessary to fund its capital program, settle decommissioning liabilities, repay debt, finance dividends and/or repurchase common shares under the Company’s NCIB.

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities to funds from operations:

Three months ended Six months ended ($ thousands) Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities 29,668 14,967 15,340 45,008 24,859 Decommissioning liabilities settled (1) 1,100 183 912 2,012 579 Change in non-cash operating working capital 3,002 (2,928) 2,530 5,532 (4,963) Funds from operations 33,770 12,222 18,782 52,552 20,475

(1) Decommissioning liabilities settled includes only expenditures made by Gear.

Funds from operations per BOE

Funds from operations per boe is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from operating activities above, divided by sales production for the period. Gear considers this a useful non-GAAP ratio for management and investors as it evaluates financial performance on a per boe level, which enables better comparison to other oil and gas companies in demonstrating its ability to generate the funds from operations necessary to fund its capital program, settle decommissioning liabilities, repay debt, finance dividends and/or repurchase common shares under the Company’s NCIB.

Funds from operations per weighted average basic share

Funds from operations per weighted average basic share is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as funds from operations, as defined and reconciled to cash flows from operating activities above, divided by the weighted average basic share amount. Gear considers this non-GAAP ratio a useful measure for management and investors as it demonstrates its ability to generate the funds from operations, on a per weighted average basic share basis, necessary to fund its capital program, settle decommissioning liabilities, repay debt, finance dividends and/or repurchase common shares under the Company’s NCIB.

Free funds from operations

Free funds from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as cash flows from operating activities, adjusted for the net change in non-cash operating working capital, less capital expenditures and net acquisitions funded by funds from operations. Gear evaluates its financial performance on free funds from operations and considers it a key measure for management and investors as it demonstrates the Company’s ability to generate the cash flow necessary to fund its capital program, settle decommissioning liabilities, repay debt, finance dividends and/or repurchase common shares under the Company’s NCIB.

Reconciliation of cash flows from operating activities to free funds from operations:

Three months ended Six months ended ($ thousands) Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities 29,668 14,967 15,340 45,008 24,859 Change in non-cash operating working capital 3,002 (2,928) 2,530 5,532 (4,963) Capital expenditures (8,091) (5,809) (8,687) (16,778) (13,692) Free funds from operations 24,579 6,230 9,183 33,762 6,204

Net surplus (debt)

Net surplus (debt) is a capital management measure defined as debt less current working capital items (excluding debt, risk management contracts and decommissioning liabilities). Gear believes net surplus (debt) provides management and investors with a measure that is a key indicator of its leverage and strength of its balance sheet. Changes in net surplus (debt) are primarily a result of funds from operations, capital and abandonment expenditures, equity issuances, dividends paid and equity repurchases pursuant to the NCIB.

Reconciliation of debt to net surplus (debt):

Capital Structure and Liquidity

($ thousands) Jun 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Debt (4,577) (26,355) Working capital surplus (1) 14,352 10,525 Net surplus (debt) 9,775 (15,830)

(1) Excludes risk management contracts, debt and decommissioning liabilities.

Operating netback

Operating netbacks are non-GAAP ratios calculated based on the amount of revenues received on a per unit of production basis after royalties and operating costs. Management considers operating netback to be a key measure of operating performance and profitability on a per unit basis of production. Management believes that netback provides investors with information that is commonly used by other oil and gas companies. The measurement on a per boe basis assists management and investors with evaluating operating performance on a comparable basis.

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

Disclosure provided herein in respect of BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six Mcf to one Bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and do not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

Initial Production Rates

Any references in this document to initial production (or IP) rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter. Additionally, such rates may also include recovered “load oil” fluids used in well completion stimulation. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for Gear.

