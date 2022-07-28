Obsidian Energy announces increased production and financial results in second quarter 2022

OIL AND GAS INFORMATION ADVISORY

Barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of crude oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency conversion ratio of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis is misleading as an indication of value.

TEST RESULTS AND INITIAL PRODUCTION RATES

Test results and initial production rates disclosed herein, particularly those short in duration, may not necessarily be indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. Readers are cautioned that short term rates should not be relied upon as indicators of future performance of these wells and therefore should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out and thus certain of the test results provided herein should be considered preliminary until such analysis or interpretation has been completed.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this news release and in other materials disclosed by the Company, we employ certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss) and cash flow from operating activities as indicators of our performance. The Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and notes and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A“) as at and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are available on the Company’s website at www.obsidianenergy.com and under our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in the MD&A is incorporated by reference into this news release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following measures are non-GAAP financial measures: FFO; adjusted FFO; net debt; net operating costs; netback; and FCF. These non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See the disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in our MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, for an explanation of the composition of these measures, how these measures provide useful information to an investor, and the additional purposes, if any, for which management uses these measures.

For a reconciliation of FFO to cash flow from operating activities, being our nearest measure prescribed by IFRS, see “Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliations” below.

For a reconciliation of adjusted FFO to cash flow from operating activities, being our nearest measure prescribed by IFRS, see “Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliations” below.

For a reconciliation of net debt to long-term debt, being our nearest measure prescribed by IFRS, see “Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliations” below.

For a reconciliation of net operating costs to operating costs, being our nearest measure prescribed by IFRS, see “Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliations” below.

For a reconciliation of netback to sales price, being our nearest measure prescribed by IFRS, see “Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliations” below.

For a reconciliation of FCF to cash flow from operating activities, being our nearest measure prescribed by IFRS, see “Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliations” below.

Non-GAAP Ratios

The following measures are non-GAAP ratios: funds flow from operations (basic per share ($/share) and diluted per share ($/share)), which use funds flow from operations as a component; net operating costs ($/boe), which uses net operating costs as a component; netback ($/boe), which uses netback as a component. These non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See the disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in our MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, for an explanation of the composition of these non-GAAP ratios, how these non-GAAP ratios provide useful information to an investor, and the additional purposes, if any, for which management uses these non-GAAP ratios.

Supplementary Financial Measures

The following measures are supplementary financial measures: average sales price; cash flow from operating activities (basic per share and diluted per share); and general and administrative costs ($/boe). See the disclosure under the section “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in our MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, for an explanation of the composition of these measures.

Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliations

2022 and 2021 Cash Flow from Operating Activities, Funds Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operating activities 125.0 42.2 208.9 70.6 Change in non-cash working capital 26.0 (2.3 ) 8.0 8.0 Decommissioning expenditures 3.8 0.5 12.3 3.8 Onerous office lease settlements 2.3 2.4 4.6 4.7 Deferred financing costs (0.7 ) (1.7 ) (1.4 ) (2.7 ) Financing fees paid – 0.3 – 4.4 Restructuring charges1 – 0.1 2.5 (1.9 ) Transaction costs – – 0.1 0.1 Other expenses1 0.6 0.8 0.6 (8.4 ) Funds flow from operations 157.0 42.3 235.6 78.6 Share based compensation2 (0.2 ) 8.9 22.5 11.3 Adjusted Funds flow from operations 156.8 51.2 258.1 89.9 Share based compensation2 0.2 (8.9 ) (22.5 ) (11.3 ) Capital expenditures (40.3 ) (21.5 ) (143.7 ) (51.0 ) Decommissioning expenditures (3.8 ) (0.5 ) (12.3 ) (3.8 ) Free Cash Flow 112.9 20.3 79.6 23.8

1 Excludes the non-cash portion of restructuring and other expenses.

2 Includes expenses associated with our cash settled share-based incentive plans, being the Deferred Share Unit Plan, Performance Share Unit Plan and the Non-Treasury Incentive Award Plan.

2022 and 2021 Netback to Sales Price

Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales price 96.44 49.56 87.15 46.98 Risk management (loss) gain (4.66 ) (0.52 ) (5.58 ) (1.44 ) Net sales price 91.78 49.04 81.57 45.54 Royalties (15.53 ) (4.90 ) (13.53 ) (3.83 ) Net operating costs1 (14.02 ) (13.71 ) (13.98 ) (13.62 ) Transportation (3.29 ) (1.95 ) (3.04 ) (1.87 ) Netback 58.94 28.48 51.02 26.22

2022 and 2021 Net Operating Costs to Operating Costs

Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating costs 43.9 33.9 84.2 64.8 Less processing fees (2.0 ) (1.7 ) (3.9 ) (3.3 ) Less road use recoveries (1.6 ) (1.5 ) (3.1 ) (2.5 ) Net Operating costs 40.3 30.7 77.2 59.0

2022 and 2021 Net Debt to Long-Term Debt

As at (millions) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Long-term debt Syndicated credit facility 282.1 321.5 PROP Limited recourse loan 5.9 16.0 Senior secured notes 47.3 54.9 Deferred interest 0.6 1.3 Deferred financing costs (1.3 ) (2.7 ) Total 334.6 391.0 Working capital deficiency Cash (9.2 ) (7.3 ) Accounts receivable (111.2 ) (68.9 ) Prepaid expenses and other (15.0 ) (9.1 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 143.8 107.8 Total 8.4 22.5 Net debt 343.0 413.5

ABBREVIATIONS

Oil Natural Gas bbl barrel or barrels mcf thousand cubic feet bbl/d barrels per day mmcf million cubic feet boe barrel of oil equivalent mmcf/d million cubic feet per day boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day AECO Alberta benchmark price for natural gas MSW Mixed Sweet Blend NGL natural gas liquids WTI West Texas Intermediate

FUTURE-ORIENTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This release contains future-oriented financial information (“FOFI“) and financial outlook information relating to the Company’s prospective results of operations, operating costs, expenditures, production, FFO, adjusted FFO, FCF, net operating costs, and net debt, which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth below under “Forward-Looking Statements“. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. The Company has included this FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on the Company’s business as of the date hereof and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements or information (collectively “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “budget”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “could”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “believe”, “outlook”, “objective”, “aim”, “potential”, “target” and similar words suggesting future events or future performance. In addition, statements relating to “reserves” or “resources” are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and can be profitably produced in the future. In particular, this document contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, without limitation, the following: that we will file the unaudited consolidated financial statements and MD&A on our website, SEDAR and EDGAR in due course; our expectations for debt levels, leverage levels and net operating costs in 2022; our expectations of potential drilling opportunities in the Bluesky and Clearwater; our development program; our 2022 guidance and 2023 preliminary forecast for production, capital and decommissioning expenditures, net operating costs and general & administrative costs, FFO, adjusted FFO, FCF, net debt and net debt to FFO; our expectations for on production dates for certain wells; our expectations for abandoning of wells and pipeline during the year; our hedges; and our expectations for an updated corporate presentation.

With respect to forward-looking statements and FOFI contained in this document, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other things: that the Company does not dispose of or acquire material producing properties or royalties or other interests therein other than stated herein (provided that, except where otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements and FOFI contained herein (including our guidance set out under “Updated 2022 Guidance; 2023 Preliminary Forecast”) do not assume the completion of any transaction); the impact of regional and/or global health related events, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, on energy demand and commodity prices; that the Company’s operations and production will not be disrupted by circumstances attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses of governments and the public to the pandemic; global energy policies going forward, including the ability of members of OPEC, and other nations to agree on and adhere to production quotas from time to time; our ability to qualify for (or continue to qualify for) new or existing government programs created as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the ASRP) or otherwise, and obtain financial assistance therefrom, and the impact of those programs on our financial condition; our ability to execute our plans as described herein and in our other disclosure documents and the impact that the successful execution of such plans will have on our Company and our stakeholders; future capital expenditure and decommissioning expenditure levels; future operating costs and general & administrative costs; future crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas prices and differentials between light, medium and heavy oil prices and Canadian, WTI and world oil and natural gas prices; future hedging activities; future crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas production levels; future exchange rates, inflation rates and interest rates; future debt levels; our ability to execute our capital programs as planned without significant adverse impacts from various factors beyond our control, including extreme weather events, such as wild fires and flooding, infrastructure access and delays in obtaining regulatory approvals and third party consents; our ability to obtain equipment in a timely manner to carry out development activities and the costs thereof; our ability to market our oil and natural gas successfully to current and new customers; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, including our ability (if necessary) to continue to extend the revolving period and term out period of our credit facility, our ability to maintain the existing borrowing base under our credit facility, our ability (if necessary) to replace our syndicated bank facility and our ability (if necessary) to finance the repayment of our New Term Loan and Notes on maturity; and our ability to add production and reserves through our development and exploitation activities.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and FOFI contained in this document, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and FOFI are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and FOFI included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements and FOFI involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the forward-looking statements and FOFI contained herein will not be correct, which may cause our actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and FOFI. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the possibility that we change our 2022 budget in response to internal and external factors, including those described herein; the possibility that the Company will not be able to continue to successfully execute our business plans and strategies in part or in full, and the possibility that some or all of the benefits that the Company anticipates will accrue to our Company and our stakeholders as a result of the successful execution of such plans and strategies do not materialize; the possibility that the Company is unable to complete one or more of the potential transactions being pursued, on favorable terms or at all; the possibility that the Company ceases to qualify for, or does not qualify for, one or more existing or new government assistance programs implemented in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and other regional and/or global health related events or otherwise, that the impact of such programs falls below our expectations, that the benefits under one or more of such programs is decreased, or that one or more of such programs is discontinued; the impact on energy demand and commodity prices of regional and/or global health related events, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the responses of governments and the public to the pandemic, including the risk that the amount of energy demand destruction and/or the length of the decreased demand exceeds our expectations; the risk that there is another significant decrease in the valuation of oil and natural gas companies and their securities and in confidence in the oil and natural gas industry generally, whether caused by a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the worldwide transition towards less reliance on fossil fuels and/or other factors; the risk that the COVID-19 and/or other factors pandemic adversely affects the financial capacity of the Company’s contractual counterparties and potentially their ability to perform their contractual obligations; the possibility that the revolving period and/or term out period of our credit facility and the maturity date of our notes is not further extended (if necessary), that the borrowing base under our credit facility is reduced, that the Company is unable to renew or refinance our credit facilities on acceptable terms or at all and/or finance the repayment of our notes when they mature on acceptable terms or at all and/or obtain debt and/or equity financing to replace one or all of our credit facilities and notes; the possibility that we breach one or more of the financial covenants pursuant to our agreements with our lenders and the holders of our notes; the possibility that we are forced to shut-in production, whether due to commodity prices decreasing, extreme weather events or other factors; the risk that OPEC and other nations fail to agree on and/or adhere to production quotas from time to time that are sufficient to balance supply and demand fundamentals for crude oil; general economic and political conditions in Canada, the U.S. and globally, and in particular, the effect that those conditions have on commodity prices and our access to capital; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, price differentials for crude oil and natural gas produced in Canada as compared to other markets, and transportation restrictions, including pipeline and railway capacity constraints; fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates; the risk that our costs increase significantly due to inflation, supply chain disruptions and/or other factors, adversely affecting our profitability; unanticipated operating events or environmental events that can reduce production or cause production to be shut-in or delayed (including extreme cold during winter months, wild fires and flooding); the risk that wars and other armed conflicts adversely affect world economies and the demand for oil and natural gas, including the ongoing war between Russian and Ukraine; the possibility that fuel conservation measures, alternative fuel requirements, increasing consumer demand for alternatives to hydrocarbons and technological advances in fuel economy and renewable energy generation systems could permanently reduce the demand for oil and natural gas and/or permanently impair the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and the possibility that some or all of these risks are heightened as a result of the response of governments and consumers to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and/or public opinion and/or special interest groups. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Obsidian Energy, or its operations or financial results, are included in the Company’s Annual Information Form (See “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” therein) which may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com), EDGAR website (www.sec.gov) or Obsidian Energy’s website. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Unless otherwise specified, the forward-looking statements and FOFI contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and FOFI contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Obsidian Energy shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NYSE American in the United States under the symbol “OBE”.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

