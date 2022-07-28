Shell plc publishes second quarter 2022 press release

London, July 28, 2022
“With volatile energy markets and the ongoing need for action to tackle climate change, 2022 continues to present huge challenges for consumers, governments, and companies alike. Consequently, we are using our financial strength to invest in secure energy supplies which the world needs today, taking real, bold steps to cut carbon emissions, and transforming our company for a low-carbon energy future.
And, crucially, our Powering Progress strategy is delivering strong results for our shareholders on the back of years of portfolio high grading, combined with robust operational performance. We are increasing shareholder distributions through a $6 billion share buyback programme which is expected to be completed by Q3 2022 results.”
Shell plc Chief Executive Officer, Ben van Beurden
DISCIPLINE DELIVERING RESULTS: MORE CASH, MORE RESILIENCE
- Strong performance in a turbulent economic environment with Adjusted Earnings of $11.5 billion in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 billion in Q2 2022 versus $19.0 billion in Q1 2022.
- Announced $6 billion share buybacks are expected to be completed by Q3 2022 results; total distributions significantly in excess of 30% of CFFO for the last four quarters. With the current energy sector outlook and subject to Board approval, shareholder distributions are expected to remain in excess of 30% of CFFO.
- In the first half of 2022 shareholder distributions have doubled from those in the first half of 2013, a decade ago, when Brent prices were similar, with increased discipline, integrated value delivery and improved resilience driving better results.
- Strengthening energy security through natural gas investments in Pierce and Jackdaw (UK), participation in the North Field LNG expansion (Qatar) and Crux FID (Australia). Positioning for the future of energy with a final investment decision for Holland Hydrogen I (Netherlands) and progressing the completion of the acquisition of Sprng Energy (India).
- Disciplined cash capex: expected to be in the $23 – 27 billion range in 2022.
|$ million
|Adj. Earnings1
|Adj. EBITDA
|CFFO
|Cash capex
|Integrated Gas
|3,758
|6,529
|8,176
|919
|Upstream
|4,912
|11,167
|8,110
|2,858
|Marketing
|751
|1452
|(454)
|1,620
|Mobility
|413
|938
|1,223
|Lubricants
|225
|333
|206
|Sectors & Decarbonisation
|113
|181
|191
|Chemicals & Products
|2,035
|3,184
|2,728
|1,226
|Chemicals
|(158)
|2
|848
|Products
|2,193
|3,182
|378
|Renewables & Energy Solutions
|725
|1,013
|(558)
|321
|Corporate
|(626)
|(197)
|652
|81
|Less: Non-controlling interest
|82
|Shell
|Q2 2022
|11,472
|23,150
|18,655
|7,024
|Q1 2022
|9,130
|19,028
|14,815
|5,064
1 Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders for Q2 2022 is $ 18.0 billon. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the unaudited results, available on www.shell.com/investors.
- CFFO increased by $3.8 billion versus Q1 2022 to $18.7 billion, driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA and lower working capital outflows. In Q2 2022, Tax paid & other includes tax payments of $3.2 billion, offset by current cost of supplies adjustment and other movements. Working capital in Q2 2022 is mainly impacted by inventory price and volume hurt of $6.8 billion, offset by favourable accounts receivable and payable movements and initial margin inflows.
- Net debt reduced by ~$2.1 billion (~4%), to $46.4 billion in Q2 2022.
|$ billion
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q4 2021
|Q1 2022
|Q2 2022
|Divestment proceeds
|1.3
|1.3
|9.1
|0.7
|0.8
|Free cash flow
|9.7
|12.2
|10.7
|10.5
|12.4
|Net debt
|65.7
|57.5
|52.6
|48.5
|46.4
Q2 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DRIVERS
INTEGRATED GAS
|Key data
|Q1 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q3 2022 outlook
|Realised liquids price ($/bbl)
|88.76
|90.37
|—
|Realised gas price ($/mscf)
|10.31
|11.28
|—
|Production (kboe/d)
|896
|944
|890 – 940
|LNG liquefaction volumes (MT)
|8.00
|7.66
|6.9 – 7.5
|LNG sales volumes (MT)
|18.29
|15.21
|—
- Adjusted Earnings below Q1 2022, reflecting lower trading and optimisation results as well as impact of Sakhalin derecognition partly offset by higher realised prices and Pearl Train 1 and Prelude returning to operations in Q2 2022.
- Trading and optimisation results in Q2 2022 were strong, but lower than Q1 2022, driven by lower sales volumes and fewer portfolio optimisation opportunities.
- Q3 2022 outlook includes substantially more planned maintenance compared with Q2 2022 and uncertainty around the impact of “Permitted Industrial Actions” at Prelude.
UPSTREAM
|Key data
|Q1 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q3 2022 outlook
|Realised liquids price ($/bbl)
|88.63
|101.42
|—
|Realised gas price ($/mscf)
|8.79
|13.85
|—
|Liquids production (kboe/d)
|1,403
|1,325
|—
|Gas production (mscf/d)
|3,606
|3,428
|—
|Total production (kboe/d)
|2,025
|1,917
|1,750 – 1,950
- Production was lower than in Q1 2022, mainly driven by higher scheduled maintenance.
- Adjusted Earnings benefited from higher prices and a gain related to storage and working gas transfer effects in a joint venture.
- The Q3 2022 production outlook reflects that Salym-related volumes in Russia are no longer recognised.
MARKETING
|Key data
|Q1 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q3 2022 outlook
|Marketing sales volumes (kb/d)
|2,372
|2,515
|2,350 – 2,850
|Mobility (kb/d)
|1,591
|1,672
|—
|Lubricants (kb/d)
|92
|86
|—
|Sectors & Decarbonisation (kb/d)
|690
|757
|—
- Marketing margins were higher than in Q1 2022, with seasonal impact of higher volumes in Mobility, partly offset by lower Lubricants margins due to higher feedstock costs.
- Marketing Adjusted Earnings also impacted by deferred tax charges.
CHEMICALS & PRODUCTS
|Key data
|Q1 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q3 2022 outlook
|Refining & Trading sales volumes (kb/d)
|1,598
|1,596
|—
|Chemicals sales volumes (kT)
|3,330
|3,054
|3,100 – 3,600
|Refinery utilisation **(%)
|81
|84
|90 – 98
|Chemicals manufacturing plant utilization ** (%)
|85
|78
|82 – 90
|Global indicative refining margin ($/bbl)
|10
|28
|—
|Global indicative chemical margin ($/t)
|98
|86
|—
- Higher realised refining margins reflecting the dislocation in product markets, particularly middle distillates.
- Trading and optimisation results in Q2 2022 were strong as demand outpaced supply, but below exceptional Q1 2022 results.
- Lower chemicals margins due to higher feedstock and utility costs and higher turnaround activities.
**With effect from Q2 2022, the methodology applied in calculating both Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation and Refinery utilisation has been revised. For details, see the Quarterly Results Announcement.
RENEWABLES & ENERGY SOUTIONS
|Key data
|Q1 2022
|Q2 2022
|Adj. Earnings ($ billion)*
|0.3
|0.7
|Adj. EBITDA ($ billion)
|0.5
|1.0
|External power sales (TWh)
|57
|54
|Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (TWh)
|257
|188
|Renewable power generation capacity
|4.6
|5.7
|in operation (GW)
|1.0
|1.1
|under construction and/or committed for sale (GW)
|3.6
|4.6
*Segment Earnings for Q2 2022 is -$ 0.2 billion. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the unaudited results, available on www.shell.com/investors
- Exceptionally strong Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA resulting from higher trading and optimisation margins for gas and power, due to extraordinary gas and power price volatility in North America, Europe and Australia.
- Final investment decision taken to build a 200 MW electrolyser Holland Hydrogen I, Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant once operational in 2025.
- Progressing with the acquisition of Sprng Energy group, one of India’s leading renewable power platforms.
- Signed 10-year renewable energy supply agreement with Air Liquide to provide 52 GWh of solar energy per year to power industrial and medical gas production operations in Italy.
- Launched the Shell Energy brand into the residential power market in the United States of America, offering 100% renewable electricity plans to eligible customers in Texas.
- Acquired minority stake in Carbonext, Brazil’s largest developer of REDD+ carbon credit generating projects.
The Renewables and Energy Solutions segment includes Shell’s Integrated Power activities, comprising electricity generation, marketing, trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, and digitally enabled customer solutions. The segment also includes production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture & storage hubs, trading of carbon credits and investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon.
CORPORATE
|Key data
|Q1 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q3 2022 outlook
|Adjusted Earnings ($ million)
|(548)
|(626)
|(650) – (450)
- The Adjusted Earnings outlook is a net expense of $2,000 – 2,400 million for the full year 2022. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.
UPCOMING INVESTOR EVENTS
|6 October 2022
|Shell Insights: Marketing Business Update
|27 October 2022
|Third quarter 2022 results and dividends
