Whitecap Resources Inc. reports strong second quarter results and record funds flow per share

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s plans and other aspects of our anticipated future operations, management focus, strategies, financial, operating and production results and business opportunities, including relating to the XTO acquisition and the Company after completing the XTO acquisition. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “trend”, “sustain”, “project”, “expect”, “forecast”, “budget”, “goal”, “guidance”, “plan”, “objective”, “strategy”, “target”, “intend”, “estimate”, “potential”, or similar words suggesting future outcomes, statements that actions, events or conditions “may”, “would”, “could” or “will” be taken or occur in the future, including statements about our strategy, plans, focus, objectives, priorities and position.

In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to: that we will be increasing our activity levels in the third quarter; that we will reach a peak of eleven rigs by the end of August; that activity levels will modestly decrease through the fourth quarter and then ramp back up to approximately eleven rigs in the first quarter of 2023 until breakup, which will be sufficient for efficient execution of our capital program including the expanded capital on the XTO lands; our assessment of the quality of the XTO Montney acreage; that we will deploy our refined drilling and completion designs on the XTO Montney acreage; that we expect to continue to provide exceptional returns on capital deployed in each of our core business units; that the XTO acquisition is expected to close before the end of the third quarter; our average production and capital expenditure forecasts for 2022 and 2023; and, that we remain committed to increasing return of capital to our shareholders, including by linking future dividend increases to our net debt milestones and stress testing our sustainability.

The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by our management, including: that the parties will be able to satisfy all conditions precedent to closing the XTO acquisition, including the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, and that the XTO acquisition will be completed on the terms and timing contemplated herein that we will continue to conduct our operations in a manner consistent with past operations, except as specifically noted herein; the general continuance or improvement in current industry conditions; the continuance of existing (and in certain circumstances, the implementation of proposed) tax, royalty and regulatory regimes; expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing and forecast commodity prices, exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, including the assumptions specifically set forth herein; the impact (and the duration thereof) that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on (i) the demand for crude oil, NGLs and natural gas, (ii) our supply chain, including our ability to obtain the equipment and services we require, and (iii) our ability to produce, transport and/or sell our crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; the ability of OPEC+ nations and other major producers of crude oil to adjust crude oil production levels and thereby manage world crude oil prices; the impact (and the duration thereof) of the ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions on crude oil, NGLs and natural gas prices; the impact of rising inflation rates and interest rates on the North American and world economies and the corresponding impact on our costs, our profitability, and on crude oil, NGLs and natural gas prices; future production rates and estimates of operating costs and development capital, including as specifically set forth herein; performance of existing and future wells; anticipated timing and results of capital expenditures / development capital, including as specifically set forth herein; the success obtained in drilling new wells; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the timing, location and extent of future drilling operations; the state of the economy and the exploration and production business; results of operations; performance; business prospects and opportunities; the availability and cost of financing, labour and services; future dividend levels; the impact of increasing competition; ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions, including the XTO acquisition; ability to market oil and natural gas successfully; our ability to access capital and the cost and terms thereof, including as specifically contemplated herein.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Whitecap can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to: the risk that our anticipated dividend increases and return of capital framework is delayed or amended; the risk that any of our material assumptions prove to be materially inaccurate, including our 2022 and 2023 forecasts; the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production; pandemics and epidemics; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to reserves, production, costs and expenses; risks associated with increasing costs, whether due to high inflation rates, supply chain disruptions or other factors; health, safety and environmental risks; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; interest rate fluctuations; inflation rate fluctuations; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions, including the XTO acquisition; failure to complete or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or dispositions, including the XTO acquisition; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources on acceptable terms or at all; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals; reliance on third parties and pipeline systems; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, production curtailment, royalties and environmental regulations. Our actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking information and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that we will derive therefrom. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide security holders with a more complete perspective on our future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR website ( www.sedar.com ).

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Whitecap’s 2022 and 2023 average daily production and capital expenditures all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of Whitecap and the resulting financial results will likely vary from the amounts set forth herein and such variation may be material. Whitecap and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Whitecap undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Whitecap’s anticipated future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

OIL AND GAS ADVISORIES

Barrel of Oil Equivalency

“Boe” means barrel of oil equivalent. All boe conversions in this press release are derived by converting gas to oil at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) of natural gas to one barrel (“Bbl”) of oil. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A Boe conversion rate of 1 Bbl : 6 Mcf is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio of oil compared to natural gas based on currently prevailing prices is significantly different than the energy equivalency ratio of 1 Bbl : 6 Mcf, utilizing a conversion ratio of 1 Bbl : 6 Mcf may be misleading as an indication of value.

Production, Initial Production Rates and Product Type Information

References to petroleum, crude oil, natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), natural gas and average daily production in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil, tight crude oil, conventional natural gas, shale gas and NGLs product types, as applicable, as defined in National Instrument 51-101 (“NI 51-101”).

NI 51-101 includes condensate within the NGLs product type. The Company has disclosed condensate as combined with crude oil and separately from other NGLs since the price of condensate as compared to other NGLs is currently significantly higher, and the Company believes that this crude oil and condensate presentation provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom. Crude oil therefore refers to light oil, medium oil, tight oil and condensate. NGLs refers to ethane, propane, butane and pentane combined. Natural gas refers to conventional natural gas and shale gas combined.

Any references in this news release to initial production rates (Current, IP(30), IP(60), IP(180)) are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for Whitecap.

The Company’s average daily production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, the average daily production rate per well for the 12-33 Montney pad at Kakwa IP(30), the aggregate average rate of production for the 12-33 Montney pad at Kakwa over the last seven days prior to being tied into permanent facilities, the average daily production rate per well for the 14-13 pad IP(180), and the forecast average daily production for the Company for the full year 2022 and 2023 disclosed in this press release consists of the following product types, as defined in NI 51-101 and using a conversion ratio of 1 Bbl : 6 Mcf where applicable:

Initial Production Rates 12-33 IP(30) per well 12-33 Seven Day Aggregate 14-13 IP(180) per well Light and medium oil (bbls/d) – – – Tight oil/condensate (bbls/d) 855 3,555 474 Crude oil (bbls/d) 855 3,555 474 NGLs (bbls/d) 107 445 138 Shale gas (Mcf/d) 7,130 36,000 7,318 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) – – – Natural gas (Mcf/d) 7,130 36,000 7,318 Total (boe/d) 2,150 10,000 1,832

Whitecap Corporate 2022 2023 Light and medium oil (bbls/d) 78,280 – 79,420 80,750 – 81,750 Tight oil/condensate (bbls/d) 6,065 – 6,125 13,800 – 14,400 Crude oil (bbls/d) 84,345 – 85,545 94,550 – 96,150 NGLs (bbls/d) 12,465 – 12,765 15,400 – 15,960 Shale gas (Mcf/d) 96,060 – 96,940 195,400 – 210,440 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 151,080 – 153,200 152,900 – 160,900 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 247,140 – 250,140 348,300 – 371,340 Total (boe/d) 138,000 – 140,000 168,000 – 174,000

Three Months Ended June 30th Six Months Ended June 30th Whitecap Corporate 2022 2021 2022 2021 Light and medium oil (bbls/d) 85,364 79,214 84,001 72,000 Tight oil/condensate (bbls/d) 293 857 325 475 Crude oil (bbls/d) 85,657 80,071 84,326 72,475 NGLs (bbls/d) 13,465 11,308 14,025 10,413 Shale gas (Mcf/d) 50,250 11,489 50,923 5,925 Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d) 148,776 141,032 153,918 134,976 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 199,026 152,521 204,841 140,901 Total (boe/d) 132,293 116,799 132,491 106,372

SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes various specified financial measures, including non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures and supplementary financial measures as further described herein. These financial measures are not standardized financial measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS” or, alternatively, “GAAP”) and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar financial measures disclosed by other companies.

“Free funds flow” is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated as funds flow less expenditures on PP&E. Management believes that free funds flow provides a useful measure of Whitecap’s ability to increase returns to shareholders and to grow the Company’s business. Free funds flow is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar financial measures disclosed by other entities. The most directly comparable financial measure to free funds flow disclosed in the Company’s primary financial statements is cash flow from operating activities. Refer to the “Cash Flow from Operating Activities, Funds Flow and Payout Ratios” section of our management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 which is incorporated herein by reference, and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

“Funds flow“, “funds flow basic ($/share)” and “funds flow diluted ($/share)” are capital management measures and are key measures of operating performance as they demonstrate Whitecap’s ability to generate the cash necessary to pay dividends, repay debt, make capital investments, and/or to repurchase common shares under the Company’s NCIB. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, funds flow, funds flow basic ($/share) and funds flow diluted ($/share) provide useful measures of Whitecap’s ability to generate cash that are not subject to short-term movements in non-cash operating working capital. Whitecap reports funds flow in total and on a per share basis (basic and diluted), which is calculated by dividing funds flow by the weighted average number of basic shares and weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the relevant period. See Note 5(e)(ii) “Capital Management – Funds Flow” in the Company’s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 for additional disclosures.

“Net Debt” is a capital management measure that management considers to be key to assessing the Company’s liquidity. See Note 5(e)(i) “Capital Management – Net Debt and Total Capitalization” in the Company’s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 for additional disclosures.

“Operating netback” is a non-GAAP financial measure determined by adding marketing revenues and processing & other income, deducting realized losses on commodity risk management contracts or adding realized gains on commodity risk management contracts and deducting tariffs, royalties, operating expenses, transportation expenses and marketing expenses from petroleum and natural gas revenues. The most directly comparable financial measure to operating netback disclosed in the Company’s primary financial statements is petroleum and natural gas sales. Operating netback is a measure used in operational and capital allocation decisions. Operating netback is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar financial measures disclosed by other entities. For further information, refer to the “Operating Netbacks” sections of our management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 which is incorporated herein by reference, and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A reconciliation of operating netback to petroleum and natural gas revenues is set out below:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, Operating Netbacks ($000s) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Petroleum and natural gas revenues 1,261,989 613,520 2,265,866 1,062,412 Tariffs (5,136) (3,792) (11,386) (7,714) Processing & other income 7,396 6,441 14,231 14,126 Marketing revenues 85,372 42,217 144,043 61,211 Petroleum and natural gas sales 1,349,621 658,386 2,412,754 1,130,035 Realized loss on commodity contracts (116,257) (51,390) (194,094) (80,644) Royalties (241,732) (97,013) (439,085) (162,227) Operating expenses (186,583) (145,886) (350,857) (261,074) Transportation expenses (27,035) (24,626) (51,857) (42,289) Marketing expenses (84,462) (42,684) (142,795) (61,787) Operating netbacks 693,552 296,787 1,234,066 522,014

“Operating netback per boe” is a non-GAAP ratio calculated by dividing operating netbacks by the total production for the period. Operating netback is a non-GAAP financial measure component of operating netback per boe. Operating netback per boe is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and, therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar financial measures disclosed by other entities. Presenting operating netback on a per boe basis allows management to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

“Total payout ratio” is a supplementary financial measure calculated as dividends paid or declared plus expenditures on PP&E, divided by funds flow. Management believes that total payout ratio provides a useful measure of Whitecap’s capital reinvestment and dividend policy, as a percentage of the amount of funds flow.

The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities to funds flow and free funds flow: