Yangarra announces 2022 second quarter financial and operating results

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ – Yangarra Resources Ltd. (“Yangarra” or the “Company“) (TSX: YGR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
During the second quarter of 2022, Yangarra generated funds flow from operations of $50.0 million ($0.57 per basic share), while generating net income of $30.6 million ($0.35 per basic share). By maintaining a disciplined capital program, the Company was able to reduce adjusted net debt by $23.1 million. The Company generated $24.02/boe of free funds flow. Yangarra expects to maintain its previously guided capital budget for the remainder of the year and at prevailing commodity prices, adjusted net debt should continue to improve on a quarterly basis.
- Funds flow from operations of $50.0 million ($0.57 per share – basic), an increase of 190% from the same period in 2021
- $23.1 million of adjusted net debt was repaid during the second quarter
- Oil and gas sales were $68.5 million, an increase of 140% from the same period in 2021
- Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes changes in derivative financial instruments) was $52.1 million ($0.60 per share – basic), an increase of 164% from the same period in 2021
- Net income of $30.6 million ($0.35 per share – basic, $40.9 million before tax), an increase of 295% from the same period in 2021
- Average production of 10,554 boe/d (42% liquids) during the quarter, a 29% increase from the same period in 2021
- Operating costs were $7.19/boe (including $1.24/boe of transportation costs)
- Field operating netbacks were $58.34/boe
- Operating netbacks, which include the impact of commodity contracts, were $55.52/boe
- Operating margins were 78% and funds flow from operations margins were 73%
- G&A costs of $1.06/boe
- Royalties were 8% of oil and gas revenue
- All in cash costs were $16.54/boe
- Capital expenditures were $27.0 million
- Adjusted net debt (which excludes the current derivative financial instruments) was $155.4 million
- Adjusted net debt to second quarter annualized funds flow from operations was 0.78 : 1
- Retained earnings of $212 million
- Decommissioning liabilities of $13.4 million (discounted)
Operations Update
Yangarra drilled 9 wells and completed 8 wells during the second quarter of 2022, of which three wells were brought onstream in early June and four wells were brought onstream at the end of the quarter. The Company’s optimization program (replacing pump-jacks with cheaper and more efficient plunger lifts and performing chemical stimulations) continues to advance on legacy wells.
As activity increases in Western Canada, cost inflation on services and materials is becoming more prevalent. The internal OFS group has helped mitigate the impact of these inflationary pressures. The Company’s established, long-term relationships with drilling and completions partners and continuous operations has limited the impact of service price increases.
Debt Update
The Company completed its borrowing base review, and the syndicated senior credit facility was confirmed at $210 million. Yangarra has revised its debt target from $150 million to $100 million due an expectation that interest rates will continue to increase. Once this debt target is achieved, Yangarra expects to return any excess cash to shareholders via a return of capital strategy.
Financial Summary
|
2022
|
2021
|
Six Months Ended
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
2022
|
2021
|
Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
|
Petroleum & natural gas sales
|
$ 68,545
|
$ 51,428
|
$ 28,529
|
$ 119,973
|
$ 57,004
|
Income before tax
|
$ 40,889
|
$ 29,588
|
$ 10,090
|
$ 70,477
|
$ 22,009
|
Net income
|
$ 30,631
|
$ 22,720
|
$ 7,753
|
$ 53,351
|
$ 16,870
|
Net income per share – basic
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.26
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 0.61
|
$ 0.20
|
Net income per share – diluted
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.09
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.19
|
Statements of Cash Flow
|
Funds flow from operations
|
$ 50,028
|
$ 39,758
|
$ 17,240
|
$ 89,784
|
$ 34,331
|
Funds flow from operations per share – basic
|
$ 0.57
|
$ 0.46
|
$ 0.20
|
$ 1.03
|
$ 0.40
|
Funds flow from operations per share – diluted
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.43
|
$ 0.19
|
$ 0.98
|
$ 0.39
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
$ 49,317
|
$ 32,232
|
$ 19,367
|
$ 81,548
|
$ 32,353
|
June 30, 2022
|
December 31, 2021
|
Statements of Financial Position
|
Property and equipment
|
$ 658,103
|
$ 627,948
|
Total assets
|
$ 724,910
|
$ 683,469
|
Working capital (deficit) surplus
|
$ 5,973
|
$ (3,729)
|
Adjusted net debt
|
$ 155,389
|
$ 196,794
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
$ 419,848
|
$ 364,959
|
Weighted average number of shares – basic
|
87,095
|
86,449
|
Weighted average number of shares – diluted
|
92,087
|
90,636
Company Netbacks ($/boe)
|
2022
|
2021
|
Six Months Ended
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
2022
|
2021
|
Sales price
|
$ 71.37
|
$ 56.89
|
$ 38.21
|
$ 64.35
|
$ 37.19
|
Royalty expense
|
(5.84)
|
(2.88)
|
(1.69)
|
(4.40)
|
(1.89)
|
Production costs
|
(5.95)
|
(5.15)
|
(5.49)
|
(5.56)
|
(5.11)
|
Transportation costs
|
(1.24)
|
(1.24)
|
(1.25)
|
(1.24)
|
(1.17)
|
Field operating netback
|
58.34
|
47.62
|
29.78
|
53.15
|
29.02
|
Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement
|
(2.82)
|
0.01
|
(2.07)
|
(1.45)
|
(2.21)
|
Operating netback
|
55.52
|
47.63
|
27.71
|
51.70
|
26.81
|
G&A
|
(1.06)
|
(1.00)
|
(0.85)
|
(1.03)
|
(0.76)
|
Cash Finance expenses
|
(2.46)
|
(2.32)
|
(4.16)
|
(2.67)
|
(2.56)
|
Depletion and depreciation
|
(9.48)
|
(9.52)
|
(8.09)
|
(9.50)
|
(8.07)
|
Non Cash – Finance expenses
|
(0.25)
|
(0.46)
|
(0.79)
|
(0.07)
|
(0.04)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
(0.19)
|
(0.17)
|
(0.45)
|
(0.18)
|
(0.36)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments
|
0.49
|
(1.43)
|
0.15
|
(0.44)
|
(0.66)
|
Deferred income tax
|
(10.68)
|
(7.60)
|
(3.13)
|
(9.19)
|
(3.35)
|
Net Income netback
|
$ 31.89
|
$ 25.13
|
$ 10.39
|
$ 28.63
|
$ 11.01
Business Environment
|
2022
|
2021
|
Six Months Ended
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
2022
|
2021
|
Realized Pricing (Including realized commodity contracts)
|
Light Crude Oil ($/bbl)
|
$ 130.38
|
$ 108.88
|
$ 67.01
|
$ 119.49
|
$ 64.29
|
NGL ($/bbl)
|
$ 70.70
|
$ 69.16
|
$ 38.69
|
$ 69.99
|
$ 38.59
|
Natural Gas ($/mcf)
|
$ 7.50
|
$ 4.80
|
$ 3.44
|
$ 6.18
|
$ 3.20
|
Realized Pricing (Excluding commodity contracts)
|
Light Crude Oil ($/bbl)
|
$ 137.95
|
$ 108.88
|
$ 75.55
|
$ 123.03
|
$ 72.30
|
NGL ($/bbl)
|
$ 70.46
|
$ 69.09
|
$ 38.53
|
$ 69.84
|
$ 38.57
|
Natural Gas ($/mcf)
|
$ 7.86
|
$ 4.80
|
$ 3.42
|
$ 6.37
|
$ 3.23
|
Oil Price Benchmarks
|
West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) (US$/bbl)
|
$ 108.40
|
$ 94.45
|
$ 66.09
|
$ 101.43
|
$ 61.94
|
Edmonton Par ($/bbl)
|
$ 136.20
|
$ 117.32
|
$ 75.26
|
$ 126.76
|
$ 72.03
|
Edmonton Par to WTI differential (US$/bbl)
|
$ (1.70)
|
$ (1.80)
|
$ (4.81)
|
$ (1.73)
|
$ (4.19)
|
Natural Gas Price Benchmarks
|
AECO gas ($/mcf)
|
$ 6.68
|
$ 4.48
|
$ 3.14
|
$ 5.58
|
$ 2.95
|
Foreign Exchange
|
Canadian Dollar/U.S. Exchange
|
0.78
|
0.79
|
0.81
|
0.79
|
0.80
Net petroleum and natural gas production, pricing and revenue are summarized below:
|
2022
|
2021
|
Six Months Ended
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
2022
|
2021
|
Daily production volumes
|
Natural Gas (mcf/d)
|
36,874
|
33,687
|
26,558
|
35,289
|
27,286
|
Light Crude Oil (bbl/d)
|
2,271
|
2,606
|
2,088
|
2,432
|
2,240
|
NGL’s (bbl/d)
|
2,138
|
1,824
|
1,691
|
1,987
|
1,682
|
Combined (BOE/d 6:1)
|
10,554
|
10,044
|
8,205
|
10,301
|
8,469
|
Revenue
|
Petroleum & natural gas sales – Gross
|
$ 68,545
|
$ 51,428
|
$ 28,529
|
$ 119,973
|
$ 57,004
|
Realized gain (loss) on commodity contract settlement
|
(2,712)
|
11
|
(1,545)
|
(2,701)
|
(3,390)
|
Total sales
|
65,833
|
51,439
|
26,984
|
117,272
|
53,614
|
Royalty expense
|
(5,605)
|
(2,605)
|
(1,263)
|
(8,210)
|
(2,896)
|
Total Revenue – Net of royalties
|
$ 60,228
|
$ 48,834
|
$ 25,721
|
$ 109,062
|
$ 50,718
The following table summarizes the change in adjusted net debt during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and year December 31, 2021:
|
Six months
ended
|
Year ended
|
June 30, 2022
|
December 31,
2021
|
Adjusted net debt – beginning of period
|
$ (196,794)
|
$ (197,414)
|
Funds flow from operations
|
89,784
|
90,921
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
(48,226)
|
(88,153)
|
Decommissioning costs incurred
|
–
|
(881)
|
Additions to E&E Assets
|
(308)
|
(387)
|
Issuance of shares
|
1,040
|
1,132
|
Other
|
(885)
|
(2,012)
|
Adjusted net debt – end of period
|
$ (155,389)
|
$ (196,794)
|
Credit facility limit
|
$ 210,000
|
$ 210,000
Capital spending is summarized as follows:
|
2022
|
2021
|
Six Months Ended
|
Cash additions
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
2022
|
2021
|
Land, acquisitions and lease rentals
|
$ 40
|
$ 161
|
$ (63)
|
$ 201
|
$ (184)
|
Drilling and completion
|
$ 23,806
|
18,339
|
17,621
|
42,146
|
34,150
|
Geological and geophysical
|
$ 191
|
123
|
121
|
313
|
391
|
Equipment
|
$ 2,808
|
2,452
|
1,616
|
5,259
|
3,386
|
Other asset additions
|
$ 116
|
191
|
173
|
307
|
312
|
$ 26,961
|
$ 21,266
|
$ 19,468
|
$ 48,226
|
$ 38,055
|
Exploration & evaluation assets
|
$ 308
|
$ 74
|
$ 134
|
$ 382
|
$ 134
The Company’s June 30, 2022 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and are available on the Company’s website (www.yangarra.ca).