OPEC+ compliance with oil output pledges was at 320% in June

OPEC headquarters in Vienna, Austria

Compliance by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies with oil output cut pledges reached 320% in June, Russian Interfax news agency cited a source familiar with the data on Friday.

It also said that the OPEC+ group’s combined oil underproduction was 2.84 million barrels per day last month.

OPEC+ will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September when it meets next week, despite calls from the United States for more supply, although a modest output increase is also likely to be discussed, eight sources said.