MKS is looking for SAGD project for Korean Government R&D project

MKS Investments Ltd. (“MKS”) has been selected as the Canadian representative for the SAGD R&D project funded by the Ministry of Land and Transportation of Korea. MKS is looking for a Canadian partner company which plans to develop its oil sands/heavy oil asset together with the Korean research team.

The scope of the project is to design and construct a 300 barrels per day (bpd) pilot scale plant including production, gathering, separation, water treatment, and partial reforming facilities, as well as the front-end engineering design (FEED) of 20,000 bpd project for full-scale development.

The oil sands/heavy oil project must utilize SAGD and could be a new project or expansion of an existing project.

The total project duration will be 7 years from 2022 including 4 years of design and manufacturing of the 300 bpd pilot scale plant and 3 years of construction, installation, operation of the pilot scale plant, and FEED for the 20,000 bpd project.

For those parties willing to participate in the project and become a partner of the Korean government R&D project, please submit a short proposal (5 pages at the most) to MKS.

MKS is accepting proposals until August 31st and the final partner selection will be in September.

For more information, please contact Kyle at Kyle.kim@mksinvest.com.