Source Rock Royalties engages Brisco Capital Partners for investor relations services

CALGARY, AB – Source Rock Royalties Ltd. (“Source Rock”)(TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of light oil focused royalties in Saskatchewan and Alberta, announces that effective August 1, 2022, it has engaged Brisco Capital Partners Corp. (“Brisco”) to provide marketing and investor relations services (the “Services”) to assist Source Rock with expanding investor awareness of its business and actively communicating with the investment community.

In consideration for the Services, Source Rock will pay Brisco a monthly fee of $10,000. Source Rock has engaged Brisco for a term of 12 months, however Source Rock can terminate the engagement at any time upon giving 30 days notice to Brisco. Source Rock has also agreed to grant Brisco 200,000 stock options to purchase common shares for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.90 per share.

Brisco is a Calgary, Alberta based full-service investor relations firm with more than two decades of experience working with publicly listed Canadian issuers, with a particular focus on resource companies. Brisco assists its clients with formulating and implementing an investor relations and communication strategy, including introducing its clients to a broad network of high-net worth investors, retail brokers, institutional buyside portfolio managers and industry specific analysts. The principal of Brisco is Scott Koyich. Neither Brisco nor Mr. Koyich currently owns any common shares or warrants of Source Rock.