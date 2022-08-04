Enerplus Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results; Increases Return of Capital Framework; Increases Dividend; Updates Guidance and Five-Year Outlook

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ – Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2022, an increase to its return of capital framework including its dividend, updated 2022 guidance and updates to its five-year outlook. The Company reported second quarter 2022 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $250.9 million and $297.4 million, respectively, compared to $110.5 million and $150.0 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. Cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow increased from the prior year period primarily due to higher realized commodity prices.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Adjusted funds flow was $297.4 million in the second quarter, which exceeded capital spending of $132.9 million, generating free cash flow(1) of $164.5 million
- Increased 2022 free cash flow(1) estimate to $800 million based on rest of year prices of $90 WTI and $6.50 NYMEX
- Normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) was fully executed for 10% of the public float having repurchased 25.6 million shares between August 2021 and July 2022 at an average price of $11.14 per share, for total consideration of $284.8 million.
- Increased return of capital framework to at least 60% of free cash flow commencing in the second half of 2022 and continuing through 2023
- Increased minimum 2022 return of capital commitment to $425 million, from $350 million previously
- Increased quarterly dividend by 16% to $0.05 per share
- Production guidance for 2022 increased to 97,500 – 101,500 BOE per day (from 96,000 – 101,000 BOE per day) due to continued strong operational performance with no change to capital spending guidance and despite the recently announced sale of assets in Canada expected to impact 2022 production by approximately 850 BOE per day
- Robust volume growth anticipated in the second half of 2022: approximately 15% liquids production growth expected in the third quarter compared to the second quarter
|(1)
|This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section for more information.
“Enerplus’ second quarter results and updated 2022 outlook reflect our company’s strong operating momentum and disciplined approach to capital allocation,” said Ian C. Dundas, President and CEO. “Our annual production guidance has continued to move higher driven by well outperformance and efficient execution, while our capital spending plans remain unchanged.”
Dundas continued, “Enerplus is in a solid financial position with a compelling free cash flow profile. As a result, we are increasing our cash returns to shareholders to at least 60% of free cash flow in the second half of this year, with a minimum commitment of returning $425 million in 2022 through dividends and share repurchases. We are also committing to returning at least 60% of 2023 free cash flow to shareholders.”
SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY
Production in the second quarter of 2022 was 94,142 BOE per day, an increase of 2% compared to the prior quarter and the same period a year ago. Crude oil and natural gas liquids production in the second quarter of 2022 was 56,866 barrels per day, an increase of 2% compared to the prior quarter, and 1% lower than the same period a year ago. As previously noted, second quarter volumes were impacted by severe winter weather in North Dakota during April 2022, however, through strong operational performance and the continued optimization of the Company’s development plan, Enerplus has been able to more than offset the impact from the storm to its annual production forecast. Third quarter liquids production is expected to be approximately 15% higher than the second quarter.
Enerplus reported second quarter 2022 net income of $244.4 million, or $0.99 per share (diluted), compared to a net loss of $50.9 million, or $0.20 per share (diluted), in the same period in 2021. Adjusted net income(1) for the second quarter of 2022 was $172.3 million, or $0.70 per share (diluted), compared to $54.7 million, or $0.21 per share (diluted), during the same period in 2021. Net income and adjusted net income were higher compared to the prior year period primarily due to higher realized commodity prices during the second quarter of 2022.
Enerplus’ second quarter 2022 realized Bakken oil price differential was $0.85 per barrel above WTI, compared to $2.81 per barrel below WTI in the second quarter of 2021. Bakken crude oil price differentials turned positive to WTI due to increasing demand, excess pipeline capacity in the region and strong prices for crude oil delivered to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Given the constructive outlook for Bakken crude oil prices and strong realizations year to date, Enerplus expects its 2022 realized average Bakken crude oil differential to be $1.00 per barrel above WTI, compared to a price at par with WTI, previously.
The Company’s realized Marcellus natural gas price differential was $0.59 per Mcf below NYMEX during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.89 per Mcf below NYMEX in the second quarter of 2021. Realized Marcellus differentials are expected to widen for the remainder of the year due to the seasonal impact on natural gas prices in the region. Enerplus’ full-year 2022 Marcellus differential guidance is unchanged at $0.75 per Mcf below NYMEX.
In the second quarter of 2022, Enerplus’ operating costs were $9.74 per BOE, compared to $8.56 per BOE during the second quarter of 2021. The increase in per unit operating expenses was primarily due to contracts with price escalators linked to WTI and the Consumer Price Index.
Capital spending totaled $132.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. In addition, Enerplus paid $9.9 million in dividends in the quarter and repurchased 7.1 million shares at an average price of $13.13 per share, for total consideration of $92.9 million. During July 2022, Enerplus repurchased the remaining 2.5 million shares under its 10% NCIB authorization at an average price of $12.81 per share, for total consideration of $31.5 million.
Enerplus ended the second quarter of 2022 with total debt of $571.4 million and cash of $25.4 million.
|(1)
|This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section for more information.
ASSET HIGHLIGHTS
North Dakota production averaged 58,626 BOE per day during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 4% compared to the same period a year ago and 2% higher compared to the previous quarter. Severe winter weather temporarily impacted Enerplus’ North Dakota operations during April 2022, however, strong well performance is expected to drive significant volume growth into the third quarter. Enerplus drilled 13 gross operated wells (88% working interest) during the second quarter and brought 24 operated wells (88% working interest) on production.
Marcellus production averaged 168 MMcf per day during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2021 and 3% higher than the prior quarter.
INCREASING RETURN OF CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS
Based on strong operating and financial performance through the first half of 2022 and to date, a robust free cash flow outlook, and the recently announced divestment of assets in Canada, Enerplus is increasing its return of capital to shareholders. Under its updated framework, the Company plans to return at least 60% of its free cash flow to shareholders (from 50% previously) commencing in the second half of 2022 and continuing through 2023. Enerplus is also increasing its minimum 2022 return of capital commitment to $425 million, from $350 million previously. Year to date through July, Enerplus has returned $179 million through dividends and share repurchases, leaving a minimum remaining return of $246 million by the end of 2022.
In connection with this plan, Enerplus’ board of directors has approved the renewal of its NCIB for another 10% of the public float in August 2022, subject to Toronto Stock Exchange approval, and a 16% increase to the quarterly dividend to $0.05 per share payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2022.
Enerplus plans to continue to prioritize share repurchases for the majority of its return of capital to shareholders due to its assessment that its intrinsic value, based on its mid-cycle commodity price view, is not adequately reflected in its current trading value. If this view changes such that Enerplus believes share repurchases no longer represent an attractive capital allocation opportunity, the Company will distribute the capital to shareholders through dividends to ensure it meets its shareholder returns commitment.
Remaining free cash flow not allocated to shareholder returns is expected to be directed to reinforcing the balance sheet.
2022 GUIDANCE UPDATE
Updates to Enerplus’ 2022 guidance are provided in the tables below.
Enerplus is increasing its production guidance to 97,500 to 101,500 BOE per day, from the prior guidance of 96,000 to 101,000 BOE per day. Liquids production guidance has been updated to 59,500 to 62,500 barrels per day, from 58,500 to 62,500 barrels per day previously. The increase reflects strong well performance and the continued optimization of Enerplus’ development plan. This update represents an increase of 1,000 BOE per day based on the guidance midpoint despite the expected loss of production associated with the recently announced sale of assets in Canada which is anticipated to close at the end of the third quarter and impact 2022 production by approximately 850 BOE per day.
There are no changes to capital spending guidance.
2022 Guidance Summary
|Updated Guidance
|Previous Guidance
|Capital spending
|$400 – 440 million (No change)
|$400 – 440 million
|Average total production
|97,500 – 101,500 BOE/day
|96,000 – 101,000 BOE/day
|Average liquids production
|59,500 – 62,500 bbls/day
|58,500 – 62,500 bbls/day
|Average production tax rate
(% of net sales, before transportation)
|7% (No change)
|7 %
|Operating expense
|$10.00/BOE
|$9.75 – 10.50/BOE
|Transportation expense
|$4.25/BOE
|$4.15/BOE
|Cash G&A expense
|$1.20/BOE
|$1.25/BOE
|Current tax expense
|2-3% of adjusted funds flow before tax
|$20 – 30 million
(2-3% of adjusted funds flow before tax)
2022 Differential/Basis Outlook(1)
|Updated Guidance
|Previous Guidance
|U.S. Bakken crude oil differential
(compared to WTI crude oil)
|$+1.00/bbl
|$0/bbl
|Marcellus natural gas sales price differential
(compared to NYMEX natural gas)
|$(0.75)/Mcf (No change)
|$(0.75)/Mcf
|(1)
|Excluding transportation costs.
UPDATED FIVE-YEAR OUTLOOK
Enerplus has updated its five-year outlook to reflect the higher current commodity price and inflationary environment and to exclude its Canadian assets due to the previously announced and ongoing divestment process. Enerplus’ previous five-year outlook was based on a commodity price environment of $70 per barrel WTI and $3.00 per Mcf NYMEX. Enerplus is increasing its commodity price assumptions to $80 per barrel WTI and $4.00 per Mcf NYMEX(1) and is updating its projected annual capital spending to approximately $500 million (2023-2026) to account for higher anticipated costs due to inflation. The Company’s outlook continues to be underpinned by a focus on operating with low financial leverage, delivering strong and sustainable free cash flow growth, and returning capital to shareholders.
Enerplus estimates cumulative free cash flow(2) of approximately $3 billion between 2022 and 2026 and an average reinvestment rate of less than 50% over the period. Enerplus projects 3% to 5% annual liquids production growth between 2023 and 2026 on a divestment adjusted basis. 2022 annual production growth is projected to be approximately 8% which is partially impacted by the timing of the Company’s 2021 acquisitions.
|(1)
|2022 is based on prices of $90/bbl WTI and $ 6.50/Mcf NYMEX for the remainder of 2022.
|(2)
|This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section for more information.
PRICE RISK MANAGEMENT
The following is a summary of Enerplus’ financial commodity hedging contracts at August 3, 2022.
|WTI Crude Oil ($/bbl)(1)(2)(3)
|NYMEX Natural Gas ($/Mcf)(2)
|Jul 1, 2022 –
|Jan 1, 2023 –
|Jul 1, 2023 –
|Jul 1, 2022 –
|Nov 1, 2022 –
|Dec 31, 2022
|Jun 30, 2023
|Dec 31, 2023
|Oct 31, 2022
|Mar 31, 2023
|Swaps
|Volume (Mcf/day)
|–
|–
|–
|40,000
|–
|Swaps
|–
|–
|–
|$ 3.40
|–
|3 Way Collars
|Volume (bbls/day)
|17,000
|15,000
|5,000
|–
|–
|Sold Puts
|$ 40.00
|$ 61.67
|$ 65.00
|–
|–
|Purchased Puts
|$ 50.00
|$ 79.33
|$ 85.00
|–
|–
|Sold Calls
|$ 57.91
|$ 114.31
|$ 128.16
|–
|–
|Collars
|Volume (Mcf/day)
|–
|–
|–
|60,000
|50,000
|Volume (bbls/day)
|–
|2,000
|2,000
|–
|–
|Purchased Puts
|–
|$ 5.00
|$ 5.00
|$ 3.77
|$ 6.50
|Sold Calls
|–
|$ 75.00
|$ 75.00
|$ 4.50
|$ 16.41
|(1)
|The total average deferred premium spent on outstanding hedges is $1.50/bbl from July 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022 and $1.25/bbl from January 1, 2023 – June 30, 2023.
|(2)
|Transactions with a common term have been aggregated and presented at weighted average prices and volumes.
|(3)
|Upon closing of the acquisition (the “Bruin Acquisition”) of Bruin E&P Holdco, LLC (“Bruin”), Bruin’s outstanding crude oil contracts were recorded at a fair value liability of $76.4 million. At June 30, 2022, the balance was a liability of $10.3 million on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. Realized and unrealized gains and losses on the acquired contracts are recognized in Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income/(Loss) and the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets to reflect changes in crude oil prices from the date of closing of the Bruin Acquisition. See Note 16 to the Interim Financial Statements for further details.
SECOND QUARTER 2022 PRODUCTION AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY TABLESSummary of Average Daily Production(1)
|Three months ended June 30, 2022
|Six months ended June 30, 2022
|Williston Basin
|Marcellus
|Canadian
Water-
floods
|Other(2)
|Total
|Williston Basin
|Marcellus
|Canadian
Water-
floods
|Other(2)
|Total
|Tight oil (bbl/d)
|42,447
|–
|–
|798
|43,245
|42,003
|–
|–
|836
|42,839
|Light & medium oil (bbl/d)
|–
|–
|2,054
|29
|2,082
|–
|–
|2,101
|26
|2,127
|Heavy oil (bbl/d)
|–
|–
|2,872
|14
|2,886
|–
|–
|2,949
|10
|2,959
|Total crude oil (bbl/d)
|42,447
|–
|4,926
|841
|48,213
|42,003
|–
|5,051
|872
|47,925
|Natural gas liquids (bbl/d)
|8,231
|–
|87
|336
|8,653
|8,106
|–
|87
|323
|8,516
|Shale gas (Mcf/d)
|47,689
|167,631
|–
|1,014
|216,334
|47,276
|164,900
|–
|968
|213,144
|Conventional natural gas (Mcf/d)
|–
|–
|1,459
|5,860
|7,319
|–
|–
|1,420
|5,836
|7,256
|Total natural gas (Mcf/d)
|47,689
|167,631
|1,459
|6,874
|223,653
|47,276
|164,900
|1,420
|6,804
|220,400
|Total production (BOE/d)
|58,626
|27,938
|5,255
|2,322
|94,142
|57,988
|27,483
|5,375
|2,329
|93,174
|(1)
|Table may not add due to rounding.
|(2)
|Comprises DJ Basin and other properties in Canada.
Summary of Wells Drilled(1)
|Three months ended
June 30, 2022
|Six months ended
June 30, 2022
|Operated
|Non-Operated
|Operated
|Non-Operated
|Gross
|Net
|Gross
|Net
|Gross
|Net
|Gross
|Net
|Williston Basin
|13
|11.5
|17
|3.2
|27
|23.5
|29
|4.7
|Marcellus
|–
|–
|21
|1.7
|–
|–
|38
|3.1
|Canadian Waterfloods
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Other(2)
|–
|–
|4
|0.1
|–
|–
|15
|0.4
|Total
|13
|11.5
|42
|5.0
|27
|23.5
|82
|8.2
|(1)
|Table may not add due to rounding.
|(2)
|Comprises DJ Basin and other properties in Canada.
Summary of Wells Brought On-Stream(1)
|Three months ended
June 30, 2022
|Six months ended
June 30, 2022
|Operated
|Non-Operated
|Operated
|Non-Operated
|Gross
|Net
|Gross
|Net
|Gross
|Net
|Gross
|Net
|Williston Basin
|24
|21.0
|5
|0.4
|26
|23.0
|5
|0.4
|Marcellus
|–
|–
|22
|1.4
|–
|–
|47
|2.9
|Canadian Waterfloods
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Other(2)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Total
|24
|21.0
|27
|1.8
|26
|23.0
|52
|3.3
|(1)
|Table may not add due to rounding.
|(2)
|Comprises DJ Basin and other properties in Canada.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Financial (US$, thousands, except ratios)
|Net Income/(Loss)
|$
|244,406
|$
|(50,933)
|$
|277,649
|$
|(40,584)
|Adjusted Net Income(1)
|172,251
|54,699
|318,079
|98,521
|Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|250,860
|110,466
|446,852
|139,128
|Adjusted Funds Flow
|297,393
|149,971
|559,288
|250,825
|Dividends to Shareholders – Declared
|9,940
|9,088
|17,858
|14,722
|Net Debt
|545,983
|913,729
|545,983
|913,729
|Capital Spending
|132,884
|105,859
|231,898
|157,676
|Property and Land Acquisitions
|1,469
|332,185
|3,410
|829,325
|Property Divestments
|8,591
|(12)
|15,172
|3,998
|Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow Ratio
|0.5x
|2.4x
|0.5x
|2.4x
|Financial per Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|Net Income/(Loss) – Basic
|$
|1.01
|$
|(0.20)
|$
|1.15
|$
|(0.16)
|Net Income/(Loss) – Diluted
|0.99
|(0.20)
|1.12
|(0.16)
|Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000’s) – Basic
|239,277
|256,750
|241,022
|250,443
|Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000’s) – Diluted
|247,216
|256,750
|248,957
|250,443
|Selected Financial Results per BOE(2)(3)
|Crude Oil & Natural Gas Sales(4)
|$
|73.31
|$
|39.53
|$
|67.67
|$
|37.28
|Commodity Derivative Instruments
|(16.13)
|(3.68)
|(12.53)
|(3.08)
|Operating Expenses
|(9.74)
|(8.55)
|(9.88)
|(8.18)
|Transportation Costs
|(4.41)
|(3.50)
|(4.36)
|(3.68)
|Production Taxes
|(5.11)
|(2.95)
|(4.70)
|(2.57)
|General and Administrative Expenses
|(1.10)
|(1.04)
|(1.22)
|(1.28)
|Cash Share-Based Compensation
|(0.04)
|(0.23)
|(0.14)
|(0.27)
|Interest, Foreign Exchange and Other Expenses
|(0.67)
|(1.40)
|(0.67)
|(1.34)
|Current Income Tax Recovery/(Expense)
|(1.40)
|(0.40)
|(1.01)
|(0.23)
|Adjusted Funds Flow
|$
|34.71
|$
|17.78
|$
|33.16
|$
|16.65
|SELECTED OPERATING RESULTS
|Three months ended
June 30,
|Six months ended
June 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Average Daily Production(3)
|Crude Oil (bbls/day)
|48,213
|49,649
|47,925
|41,923
|Natural Gas Liquids (bbls/day)
|8,653
|7,941
|8,516
|6,613
|Natural Gas (Mcf/day)
|223,653
|210,572
|220,400
|208,273
|Total (BOE/day)
|94,142
|92,685
|93,174
|83,248
|% Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids
|60 %
|62 %
|61 %
|58 %
|Average Selling Price(3)(4)
|Crude Oil (per bbl)
|$
|108.77
|$
|62.50
|$
|100.46
|$
|58.75
|Natural Gas Liquids (per bbl)
|33.31
|18.47
|35.49
|22.46
|Natural Gas (per Mcf)
|6.11
|1.96
|5.38
|2.35
|Net Wells Drilled
|16.5
|5.0
|31.7
|5.0
|(1)
|This non‑GAAP measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures presented by other entities See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial
Measures” section in this news release.
|(2)
|Non‑cash amounts have been excluded.
|(3)
|Based on net production volumes. See “Basis of Presentation” section in this news release.
|(4)
|Before transportation costs and commodity derivative instruments.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(US$ thousands) unaudited
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|25,406
|$
|61,348
|Accounts receivable
|387,811
|227,988
|Other current assets
|8,480
|10,956
|Derivative financial assets
|3,547
|5,668
|425,244
|305,960
|Property, plant and equipment:
|Crude oil and natural gas properties (full cost method)
|1,380,251
|1,253,505
|Other capital assets
|12,152
|13,887
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,392,403
|1,267,392
|Other long-term assets
|7,440
|9,756
|Right-of-use assets
|22,772
|26,118
|Derivative financial assets
|2,298
|—
|Deferred income tax asset
|294,854
|380,858
|Total Assets
|$
|2,145,011
|$
|1,990,084
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|463,230
|$
|367,008
|Income tax payable
|11,600
|—
|Current portion of long-term debt
|80,600
|100,600
|Derivative financial liabilities
|171,904
|143,200
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|8,327
|10,618
|735,661
|621,426
|Long-term debt
|490,789
|601,171
|Asset retirement obligation
|162,965
|132,814
|Derivative financial liabilities
|8,054
|7,098
|Lease liabilities
|17,017
|18,265
|678,825
|759,348
|Total Liabilities
|1,414,486
|1,380,774
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Share capital – authorized unlimited common shares, no par value
Issued and outstanding: June 30, 2022 – 235 million shares
December 31, 2021 – 244 million shares
|3,001,604
|3,094,061
|Paid-in capital
|41,843
|50,881
|Accumulated deficit
|(2,008,253)
|(2,238,325)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(304,669)
|(297,307)
|730,525
|609,310
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|2,145,011
|$
|1,990,084
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(US$ thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenues
|Crude oil and natural gas sales
|$
|628,017
|$
|333,422
|$
|1,141,169
|$
|561,812
|Commodity derivative instruments gain/(loss)
|(47,553)
|(161,822)
|(254,363)
|(218,085)
|580,464
|171,600
|886,806
|343,727
|Expenses
|Operating
|83,366
|72,159
|166,610
|123,321
|Transportation
|37,830
|29,475
|73,637
|55,402
|Production taxes
|43,827
|24,923
|79,182
|38,768
|General and administrative
|14,687
|10,134
|32,268
|22,975
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|70,090
|76,444
|136,781
|113,142
|Asset impairment
|—
|—
|—
|3,420
|Interest
|6,098
|7,777
|12,153
|13,410
|Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
|(3,232)
|7,778
|(2,345)
|7,754
|Transaction costs and other expense/(income)
|(309)
|(563)
|12,388
|3,056
|252,357
|228,127
|510,674
|381,248
|Income/(Loss) before taxes
|328,107
|(56,527)
|376,132
|(37,521)
|Current income tax expense
|12,000
|3,415
|17,000
|3,415
|Deferred income tax expense/(recovery)
|71,701
|(9,009)
|81,483
|(352)
|Net Income/(Loss)
|$
|244,406
|$
|(50,933)
|$
|277,649
|$
|(40,584)
|Other Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on foreign currency translation
|1,977
|88
|1,357
|(719)
|Foreign exchange gain/(loss) on net investment hedge, net of tax
|(14,094)
|10,178
|(8,719)
|15,892
|Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
|$
|232,289
|$
|(40,667)
|$
|270,287
|$
|(25,411)
|Net Income/(Loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|1.01
|$
|(0.20)
|$
|1.15
|$
|(0.16)
|Diluted
|$
|0.99
|$
|(0.20)
|$
|1.12
|$
|(0.16)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(US$ thousands) unaudited
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Operating Activities
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|244,406
|$
|(50,933)
|$
|277,649
|$
|(40,584)
|Non-cash items add/(deduct):
|Depletion, depreciation and accretion
|70,090
|76,444
|136,781
|113,142
|Asset impairment
|—
|—
|—
|3,420
|Changes in fair value of derivative instruments
|(91,275)
|130,280
|42,057
|170,638
|Deferred income tax expense/(recovery)
|71,701
|(9,009)
|81,483
|(352)
|Foreign exchange (gain)/loss on debt and working capital
|(3,292)
|6,848
|(2,121)
|7,005
|Share-based compensation and general and administrative
|5,634
|(19)
|10,294
|783
|Other expense
|(97)
|(1,917)
|12,556
|(1,917)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|351
|252
|704
|309
|Translation of U.S. dollar cash held in parent company
|(125)
|(1,975)
|(115)
|(1,619)
|Asset retirement obligation settlements
|(2,349)
|(1,155)
|(11,144)
|(6,780)
|Changes in non-cash operating working capital
|(44,184)
|(38,350)
|(101,292)
|(104,917)
|Cash flow from/(used in) operating activities
|250,860
|110,466
|446,852
|139,128
|Financing Activities
|Drawings from/(repayment of) bank credit facilities
|48,709
|275,000
|(55,700)
|675,000
|Repayment of senior notes
|(79,600)
|(81,600)
|(79,600)
|(81,600)
|Debt issuance costs
|—
|(1,787)
|—
|(4,621)
|Proceeds from the issuance of shares
|—
|—
|—
|98,339
|Purchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid
|(92,928)
|—
|(130,135)
|—
|Share-based compensation – tax withholdings settled in cash
|—
|—
|(11,567)
|(3,551)
|Dividends
|(9,940)
|(11,134)
|(17,858)
|(16,471)
|Cash flow from/(used in) financing activities
|(133,759)
|180,479
|(294,860)
|667,096
|Investing Activities
|Capital and office expenditures
|(115,040)
|(75,202)
|(190,067)
|(115,547)
|Bruin acquisition
|—
|(2,008)
|—
|(420,249)
|Dunn County acquisition
|—
|(304,888)
|—
|(304,888)
|Property and land acquisitions
|(1,469)
|(1,552)
|(3,410)
|(4,023)
|Property divestments
|(4,462)
|(12)
|2,119
|3,998
|Cash flow from/(used in) investing activities
|(120,971)
|(383,662)
|(191,358)
|(840,709)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash & cash equivalents
|6,545
|2,969
|3,424
|5,258
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|2,675
|(89,748)
|(35,942)
|(29,227)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|22,731
|150,466
|61,348
|89,945
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|25,406
|$
|60,718
|$
|25,406
|$
|60,718