Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

Calgary, Alberta – Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX: KEL) ("Kelt" or the "Company") reports its financial and operating results to shareholders for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company’s financial results are summarized as follows:

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Petroleum and natural gas sales 178,938 60,644 195 317,384 120,479 163 Cash provided by operating activities 91,623 34,529 165 157,176 61,111 157 Adjusted funds from operations (1) 94,783 29,452 222 168,952 56,903 197 Basic ($/ common share) (1) 0.50 0.16 213 0.89 0.30 197 Diluted ($/ common share) (1) 0.48 0.15 220 0.87 0.30 190 Net income and comprehensive income 70,711 54,654 29 81,431 57,508 42 Basic ($/ common share) 0.37 0.29 28 0.43 0.30 43 Diluted ($/ common share) 0.36 0.29 24 0.42 0.30 40 Capital expenditures, net of A&D (1) 89,072 45,786 95 172,765 75,232 130 Total assets 1,035,372 842,454 23 1,035,372 842,454 23 Net debt (surplus) (1) 23,117 (6,696) -445 23,117 (6,696) -445 Shareholders’ equity 818,734 663,284 23 818,734 633,284 23 Weighted average shares outstanding (000s) Basic 191,174 188,634 1 190,284 188,610 1 Diluted 195,848 190,491 3 194,576 190,223 2

Financial Statements

Kelt’s unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and related notes for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be available to the public on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will also be posted on the Company’s website at www.keltexploration.com on August 4, 2022.

Kelt’s operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 are summarized as follows:

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (CA$ thousands, except as otherwise indicated) 2022 2021 % 2022 2021 % Average daily production Oil (bbls/d) (2) 4,871 3,660 33 5,473 3,815 43 NGLs (bbls/d) 4,809 2,932 64 4,412 3,179 39 Gas (mcf/d) 108,199 78,001 39 106,070 73,402 45 Combined (BOE/d) 27,713 19,592 41 27,563 19,228 43 Production per million common shares (BOE/d) (1) 145 104 39 145 102 42 Net realized prices, before financial instruments(1) Oil ($/bbl) (2) 135.36 76.33 77 123.35 71.75 72 NGLs ($/bbl) 79.24 32.94 141 72.30 33.66 115 Gas ($/mcf) 8.14 3.49 133 6.82 3.62 88 Operating netbacks ($/BOE) (1) Petroleum and natural gas sales 70.96 34.02 109 63.61 34.61 84 Cost of purchases (1.63) (0.93) 75 (1.34) (1.00) 34 Combined net realized price, before financial instruments (1) 69.33 33.09 110 62.27 33.61 85 Realized loss on financial instruments (10.83) (1.60) 577 (8.01) (1.35) 493 Combined net realized price, after financial instruments (1) 58.50 31.49 86 54.26 32.26 68 Royalties (7.20) (2.80) 157 (6.62) (2.75) 141 Production expense (9.82) (7.65) 28 (9.72) (8.53) 14 Transportation expense (2.96) (3.36) -12 (3.01) (3.30) -9 Operating netback (1) 38.52 17.68 118 34.91 17.68 97 Landholdings Gross acres 761,479 795,338 -4 761,479 795,338 -4 Net acres 545,063 575,869 -5 545,063 575,869 -5

Message to Shareholders

During the second quarter of 2022, Kelt continued to maintain its strong financial position and with quarter over quarter growth in production and higher commodity prices, the Company demonstrated significant growth in funds from operations during the quarter. In addition, Kelt recorded net income of $70.7 million ($0.36 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Kelt’s average production for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was 27,713 BOE per day, up 41% from average production of 19,592 BOE per day during the corresponding period in 2021 and up 1% from average production of 27,413 BOE per day during the first quarter of 2022. Quarter-over-quarter production grew marginally despite downtime experienced at the NRM Gordondale East Gas Plant where Kelt processes approximately 35.0 MMcf per day of raw gas and which was shut-in for just over two weeks for its periodic (every 3-5 years) plant turnaround maintenance. Production for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was weighted 35% oil and NGLs and 65% gas.

Kelt’s realized average oil price during the second quarter of 2022 was $135.36 per barrel, up 77% from $76.33 per barrel in the second quarter of 2021. The realized average NGLs price during the second quarter of 2022 was $79.24 per barrel, up 141% from $32.94 per barrel in the same quarter of 2021. Kelt’s realized average gas price for the second quarter of 2022 was $8.14 per Mcf, up 133% from $3.49 per Mcf in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, petroleum and natural gas sales were $178.9 million and adjusted funds from operations was $94.8 million ($0.48 per share, diluted), compared to $60.6 million and $29.5 million ($0.15 per share, diluted) respectively, in the second quarter of 2021. At June 30, 2022, net debt was $23.1 million or 0.1 times annualized second quarter adjusted funds from operations.

Capital expenditures, net of A&D incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2022 were $89.1 million. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company spent $53.4 million on drill and complete operations and $34.5 million on facilities, pipelines and equipment.

Capital Program – Second Half of 2022

In its Oak/Flatrock Division, pending resumption of permit approvals by the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission, Kelt expects to drill four Upper Montney wells at Oak and also complete the previously drilled Middle Montney well at Flatrock located at 13-2-86-16W6 (on the eastern part of the Company’s 300-section contiguous land block). In addition, Kelt expects to complete facility enhancements at its Oak 6-35 Facility, increasing gas compression by approximately 33%.

At its Pouce Coupe/Progress/Spirit River Division, Kelt expects to tie-in and commence production from four Montney oil wells that have already been drilled and completed. In the Charlie Lake play, the Company has initiated a six well development program at Spirit River and expects to have these wells drilled, completed and tied-in by the end of the year.

In the Wembley/Pipestone Division, Kelt has spud its first Charlie Lake well (60% working interest) and with success could follow-up with additional drilling in the Charlie Lake formation in 2023. The Company plans to drill and complete two Montney D2 oil wells (50% working interest) and drill a Montney D3 well during the second half of 2022. During September 2022, Kelt will experience production downtime when the TWM Pipestone Gas Plant, where the Company processes approximately 33.0 MMcf per day of raw gas, is expected to be shut-in for approximately three weeks as it conducts plant turnaround maintenance.

After an active drilling program and pipeline construction at Wembley/Pipestone, Kelt is currently either restricting production from certain wells or has shut-in production from certain wells in the area due to third-party gas processing congestion. These limitations are expected to be alleviated with cooler weather and resulting improvements in plant efficiencies. In addition, Kelt’s access to incremental gas processing capacity is expected to increase as the Company has agreed to enter into definitive gas processing arrangements with certain midstream companies that are currently awaiting final approval to either build new gas processing plants and expand existing gas processing plants in the area. In addition to the Company’s plant ownership interests and firm service gas processing contracts currently in place at three different gas plants in the area, Kelt expects to add an incremental 75.0 MMcf per day of gas processing capacity in the next two years. A third is expected in the fourth quarter of 2023, another third in the first quarter of 2024 and the remaining third in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Kelt expects to spend $300.0 million in its capital expenditure program for 2022. Production is forecasted to average between 30,000 and 31,000 BOE per day, an increase of between 43% and 48% from average production of 20,987 BOE per day in 2021. Adjusted funds from operations for 2022 is forecasted to be $350.0 million or 17% greater than the Company’s planned capital expenditure program. Kelt will continue to maintain its strong financial position. At December 31, 2022, the Company expects to have a net surplus of $25.0 million.

The following table summarizes the changes to 2022 guidance since the Company’s original forecast was prepared in November 2021:

($MM, unless otherwise specified) 2022

Guidance

(Nov/21) 2022

Guidance

(Mar/22) 2022

Guidance

(May/22) 2022

Guidance

(Current) Percent

Change Commodity Prices WTI Crude Oil (USD/bbl) 72.00 85.00 90.00 95.00 6% NYMEX Natural Gas (USD/MMBtu) 4.10 4.15 5.35 6.00 12% Exchange Rate (CAD/USD) 1.227 1.250 1.255 1.280 2% Production Oil & NGLs (bbls/d) 11,450 11,580 11,580 10,500 – 11,050 (9%) – (5%) Gas (MMcf/d) 111.30 116.52 116.52 117.00 – 119.70 0% – 3% Combined (BOE/d) 30,000 31,000 31,000 30,000 – 31,000 (3%) – 0% Financial P&NG Sales 444.7 518.8 608.2 653.0 7% Adjusted funds from operations 245.0 300.0 340.0 350.0 3% AFFO per share, diluted 1.28 1.55 1.74 1.79 3% Capital expenditures 200.0 – 210.0 250.0 265.0 300.0 13% Net debt (surplus) (23.8) (19.0) (50.0) (25.0) (50%)

Management looks forward to updating shareholders with 2022 third quarter results on or about November 10, 2022.

