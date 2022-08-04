Perpetual Energy Inc. reports second quarter 2022 financial and operating results and updates 2022 guidance

ADVISORIES

VOLUME CONVERSIONS

Barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. In accordance with NI 51-101, a conversion ratio for conventional natural gas of 6 Mcf:1 bbl has been used, which is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. In addition, utilizing a conversion on a 6 Mcf:1 bbl basis may be misleading as an indicator of value as the value ratio between conventional natural gas and heavy crude oil, based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil, differ significantly from the energy equivalency of 6 Mcf:1 bbl. A conversion ratio of 1 bbl of heavy crude oil to 1 bbl of NGL has also been used throughout this news release.

ABBREVIATIONS

The following abbreviations used in this news release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl barrels bbl/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent Mmboe million barrels of oil equivalent Mcf thousand cubic feet MMcf million cubic feet MMBtu million British Thermal Units GJ gigajoules

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this news release and in other materials disclosed by the Company, Perpetual employs certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities, and cash flow from investing activities, as indicators of Perpetual’s performance

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Capital Expenditures or Capital Spending: Perpetual uses capital expenditures or capital spending related to exploration and development to measure its capital investments compared to the Company’s annual capital budgeted expenditures. Perpetual’s capital budget excludes acquisition and disposition activities as well as the accounting impact of any accrual changes.

The most directly comparable GAAP measure for capital expenditures or capital spending is cash flow used in investing activities. A summary of the reconciliation of cash flow used in investing activities to capital expenditures or capital spending, is set forth below:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash flows used in investing activities 4,535 449 16,885 1,432 Acquisitions – – – (625) Net proceeds on dispositions, net of cash disposed – 46 – 202 Proceeds of sale of marketable securities (6) – (29) – Change in non-cash working capital (168) 1,059 (7,658) 548 Capital expenditures 4,361 1,554 9,198 1,557



Cash costs: Cash costs are comprised of royalties, production and operating, transportation, general and administrative, and cash finance expense as detailed below. Cash costs per boe is calculated by dividing cash costs by total production sold in the period. Management believes that cash costs assist management and investors in assessing Perpetual’s efficiency and overall cost structure.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ thousands, except per boe amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Royalties 6,698 2,383 9,940 4,514 Production and operating 4,187 3,552 7,846 6,838 Transportation 932 754 1,624 1,444 General and administrative 2,328 1,994 4,407 4,049 Cash finance expense 1,158 291 2,210 (646) Cash costs 15,303 8,974 26,027 16,199 Cash costs per boe 27.46 19.34 22.26 17.36

Capital Management Measures

Perpetual uses net debt, adjusted working capital, and available liquidity as important indicators of capital resources, management and liquidity.

Net Debt: Net debt is calculated by deducting any borrowing under Perpetual’s reserve-based credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) from adjusted working capital. Adjusted working capital is current assets less accounts payable and accrued liabilities excluding short-term derivative assets and liabilities related to the Company’s risk management activities, current portion of other liability, current portion of royalty obligations, current portion of lease liabilities, and current portion of decommissioning obligations. Perpetual uses net debt as an alternative measure of outstanding debt. Management considers net debt and adjusted working capital as important measures in assessing the liquidity of the Company. Net debt and net debt to adjusted funds flow ratios are used by management to assess the Company’s overall debt position and borrowing capacity.

Net debt includes the carrying value of bank indebtedness, the undiscounted portion of the other liability, the principal amount of the second lien term loan (the “Term Loan”), and the principal amount of senior notes. Net debt and net debt to adjusted funds flow ratios are used by management to assess the Company’s overall debt position and borrowing capacity. Net debt to adjusted funds flow ratios are calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Previously, net debt was calculated using the current balance of the other liability. As of March 31, 2022, net debt has been computed using the undiscounted value of the other liability. The current determination of net debt is reflective of the measures used by Management to monitor its liquidity in light of operating and capital budging decisions. Net debt is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities.

The following table reconciles adjusted working capital and net debt as reported in the Company’s statements of financial position:

As at June 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents – 1,090 Accounts and accrued receivable 18,181 11,671 Prepaid expenses and deposits 604 910 Marketable securities 5,350 2,409 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (23,563) (32,223) Adjusted working capital surplus (deficiency) 572 (16,143) Bank indebtedness (5,248) (2,487) Term loan (principal) (2,671) (2,671) Other liability (undiscounted amount) (3,342) (1,387) Senior notes (principal) (36,583) (36,583) Net debt (47,272) (59,271)



Adjusted funds flow: Adjusted funds flow is calculated based on cash flows from (used in) operating activities, excluding changes in non-cash working capital and expenditures on decommissioning obligations since Perpetual believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items is variable. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations may vary from period to period depending on capital programs and the maturity of the Company’s operating areas. Expenditures on decommissioning obligations are managed through the capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow and regulatory requirements. The Company has added back non-cash oil and natural gas revenue in-kind, equal to retained East Edson royalty obligation payments taken in-kind, to present the equivalent amount of cash revenue generated. The Company has also deducted payments of the gas over bitumen royalty financing from adjusted funds flow to present these payments net of gas over bitumen royalty credits received. These payments are indexed to gas over bitumen royalty credits and are recorded as a reduction to the Company’s gas over bitumen royalty financing obligation in accordance with IFRS. Management uses adjusted funds flow and adjusted funds flow per boe as key measures to assess the ability of the Company to generate the funds necessary to finance capital expenditures, expenditures on decommissioning obligations, and meet its financial obligations.

Adjusted funds flow is not intended to represent net cash flows from (used in) operating activities calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles net cash flows from (used in) operating activities as reported in the Company’s condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows, to adjusted funds flow:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, ($ thousands, except per share and per boe amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash flows from operating activities 11,571 2,854 17,843 4,536 Change in non-cash working capital (1,304) (1,832) 7,206 (1,982) Decommissioning obligations settled (cash) 238 316 (427) 431 Oil and natural gas revenue in-kind – 1,198 – 2,331 Payments of gas over bitumen royalty financing – (234) – (470) Adjusted funds flow 10,505 2,302 24,622 4,846 Adjusted funds flow per share 0.16 0.04 0.38 0.08 Adjusted funds flow per boe 18.85 4.96 21.05 5.19



Available Liquidity: Available Liquidity is defined as Credit Facility borrowing limit, less borrowings and letters of credit issued under the Credit Facility. Management uses available liquidity to assess the ability of the Company to finance capital expenditures and expenditures on decommissioning obligations, and to meet its financial obligations.

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Perpetual calculates certain non-GAAP measures per boe as the measure divided by weighted average daily production. Management believes that per boe ratios are a key industry performance measure of operational efficiency and one that provides investors with information that is also commonly presented by other crude oil and natural gas producers. Perpetual also calculates certain non-GAAP measures per share as the measure divided by outstanding common shares.

Adjusted funds flow per share: Adjusted funds flow ratios are calculated on a per share as the measure divided by basic shares outstanding.

Adjusted funds flow per boe: Adjusted funds flow per boe is calculated as adjusted funds flow divided by total production sold in the period.

Supplementary Financial Measures

“Average realized price” is comprised of total commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total sales production on a boe basis.

“Realized NGL price” is comprised of NGL commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s NGL sales production.

“Realized oil price” is comprised of oil commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s oil sales production.

“Realized natural gas price” is comprised of natural gas commodity sales from production, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s natural gas sales production.

Other per boe measures are calculated using the financial measure, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company’s total sales production.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information in this news release including management’s assessment of future plans and operations, and including the information contained under the heading “2022 Outlook” may constitute forward-looking information or statements (together “forward-looking information”) under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: forecast exploration and development capital expenditures for 2022 and the expectation that such expenditures will be funded from adjusted funds flow; drilling activities for the remainder of 2022 including the number of gross and net wells to be drilled; the continued focus on waterflood optimization at Mannville including the planned injector conversion, continued battery consolidation projects as well as shallow gas recompletions and abandonment and reclamation activities; the targeted drilling in East Edson and the expectation that it will fill the West Wolf plant to maximize natural gas and NGL sales through next winter; facility optimizations and reduction in emissions and increase in NGL recoveries resulting therefrom; forecast average production levels and the number of wells to be drilled in the remainder of 2022; cash costs estimates; projected abandonment and reclamation expenditures and the funding thereof; expectations as to drilling activity plans in various areas and the benefits to be derived from such drilling including the production growth and expectations respecting Perpetual’s future exploration, development and drilling activities; and Perpetual’s business plan.

Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of known and unknown risks, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by Perpetual and described in the forward-looking information contained in this news release. In particular and without limitation of the foregoing, material factors or assumptions on which the forward-looking information in this news release is based include: forecast commodity prices and other pricing assumptions; forecast production volumes based on business and market conditions; foreign exchange and interest rates; near-term pricing and continued volatility of the market including inflationary pressures; accounting estimates and judgments; future use and development of technology and associated expected future results; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the successful and timely implementation of capital projects; ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet current and future obligations; the ability of Perpetual to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner, as applicable; the retention of key properties; forecast inflation, supply chain access and other assumptions inherent in Perpetual’s current guidance and estimates; the continuance of existing tax, royalty, and regulatory regimes; the accuracy of the estimates of reserves volumes; ability to access and implement technology necessary to efficiently and effectively operate assets; and the ongoing and future impact of the coronavirus and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions on commodity prices and the global economy, among others.