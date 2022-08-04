TC Energy announces $1.8 billion bought deal offering of Common Shares

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – TC Energy Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank, pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 28,400,000 common shares of the Company (the Common Shares) at a price of $63.50 per Common Share (the Offering Price), for gross proceeds of approximately $1.8 billion (the Offering). The Common Shares will be offered to the public in Canada and the United States through the underwriters and their affiliates.
TC Energy has granted the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 2,840,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price, exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering (the Over-Allotment Option). If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering will be approximately $2.0 billion.
The net proceeds from the Offering will be used, directly or indirectly, together with other financing sources and cash on hand, to fund costs associated with the construction of the Southeast Gateway Pipeline, a US$4.5 billion, 1.3 billion cubic feet per day, 715-kilometre offshore natural gas pipeline in the southeast region of Mexico. Pending such use, the net proceeds from the Offering may temporarily be used to reduce indebtedness or invested in short term liquid investments.
The Offering is expected to close on or about Aug. 10, 2022. Completion of the Offering is subject to, and conditional upon, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.
RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank acted as joint lead book runners on the Offering. Mayer Brown LLP and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP were legal advisors to the Company. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP were legal advisors to the underwriters.