Headwater Exploration Inc. announces second quarter operating and financial results

Marten Hills West

March 10, 2022

FUTURE ORIENTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION: Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this press release, as defined by applicable securities legislation, has been approved by management of the Company as of the date

hereof. Readers are cautioned that any such future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for 2022 has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management’s knowledge and opinion, the Company’s expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions used in the revised 2022 guidance include: WTI US$96.30/bbl, WCS Cdn$101.70/bbl, AGT US$17.70/mmbtu, foreign exchange rate of US$/Cdn$ of 0.78, blending expense of WCS less $2.50, royalty rate of 20%, operating and transportation costs of $10.00/boe, financial derivatives losses of $1.25/boe, cash taxes of $4.40/boe and G&A and interest income and other expense of $1.30/boe. The AGT price is the volume weighted average price for the winter producing months in the McCully field which include January to April and November to December.

BARRELS OF OIL AND CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS EQUIVALENT: The term “boe” (or barrels of oil equivalent) and “Mcf” (or thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe and Mcf conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Additionally, given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil, as compared to natural gas, is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1; utilizing a conversion ratio of 6:1 may be misleading as an indication of value.

INITIAL PRODUCTION RATES: References in this press release to IP rates, other short-term production rates or initial performance measures relating to new wells are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons; however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. All IP rates presented herein represent the results from wells after all “load” fluids (used in well completion stimulation) have been recovered. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production for the Company. Accordingly, the Company cautions that the test results should be considered to be preliminary.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

In this press release, we refer to certain financial measures (such as free cash flow, total sales, net of blending and capital expenditures) which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Our determinations of these measures may not be comparable with calculations of similar measures for other issuers. In addition, this press release contains the terms adjusted funds flow from operations and adjusted working capital, which are considered capital management measures. The term cash flow in this press release is equivalent to adjusted funds flow from operations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free cash flow

Management utilizes free cash flow to assess the amount of funds available for future capital allocation decisions. It is calculated as adjusted funds flow from operations net of capital expenditures.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (thousands of dollars) (thousands of dollars) Adjusted funds flow from operations 79,435 23,182 149,458 37,661 Capital expenditures (30,860) (16,781) (112,817) (54,053) Free cash flow 48,575 6,401 36,641 (16,392)



Total sales, net of blending

Management utilizes total sales, net of blending expense to compare realized pricing to benchmark pricing. It is calculated by deducting the Company’s blending expense from total sales. In the interim financial statements blending expense is recorded within blending and transportation expense.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (thousands of dollars) (thousands of dollars) Total sales 130,153 40,038 249,415 65,530 Blending expense (8,051) (2,609) (17,291) (4,978) Total sales, net of blending expense 122,102 37,429 232,124 60,552

Capital expenditures

Management utilizes capital expenditures and capital expenditures including acquisition to measure total cash capital expenditures incurred in the period. Capital expenditures represents capital expenditures – exploration and evaluation and capital expenditures – property, plant and equipment in the statement of cash flows in the Company’s interim financial statements netted by the government grant.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (thousands of dollars) (thousands of dollars) Cash flows used in investing activities 35,663 30,079 116,037 38,339 Restricted cash – 240 (5,000) 1,477 Change in non-cash working capital (2,212) (13,538) 4,371 14,237 Government grant (2,591) – (2,591) – Capital expenditures 30,860 16,781 112,817 54,053

Capital Management Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations

Management considers adjusted funds flow from operations to be a key measure to assess the Company’s management of capital. In addition to being a capital management measure, adjusted funds flow from operations is used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s oil and gas properties. Adjusted funds flow from operations is an indicator of operating performance as it varies in response to production levels and management of production and transportation costs. Management believes that by eliminating changes in non-cash working capital and deducting current income taxes, adjusted funds flow from operations is a useful measure of operating performance. While current income taxes will not be paid until 2023, management believes adjusting for current income taxes in the period incurred is a better indication of the funds generated by the Company.

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (thousands of dollars) (thousands of dollars) Cash flows provided by operating activities 84,728 23,232 145,417 36,015 Changes in non–cash working capital 200 (50) 15,350 1,646 Current income taxes (5,493) – (11,309) – Adjusted funds flow from operations 79,435 23,182 149,458 37,661

Adjusted Working Capital

Adjusted working capital is a capital management measure which management uses to assess the Company’s liquidity.

As at June 30, 2022 As at December31,

2021 (thousands of dollars) Working capital 127,101 89,775 Contribution receivable (long-term) 671 – Repayable contribution (4,132) – Financial derivative receivable (130) (770) Financial derivative liability 6,696 3,924 Adjusted working capital 130,206 92,929

Non-GAAP Ratios

Adjusted funds flow netback, operating netback and operating netback, including financial derivatives

Adjusted funds flow netback, operating netback and operating netback, including financial derivatives are non-GAAP ratios and are used by management to better analyze the Company’s performance against prior periods on a more comparable basis. Adjusted funds flow netback is defined as adjusted funds flow from operations divided by sales volumes in the period.

Operating netback is defined as sales less royalties, transportation and blending costs and production expense divided by sales volumes in the period. The sales price, transportation and blending costs, and sales volumes exclude the impact of purchased condensate. Operating netback, including financial derivatives is defined as operating netback plus realized gains or losses on financial derivatives.

Adjusted funds flow per share and net income per share

Adjusted funds flow per share and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP ratios and are used by management to better analyze the Company’s performance against prior periods on a more comparable basis. Adjusted funds flow per share and net income per share are calculated as adjusted funds flow from operations or net income divided by weighted average shares outstanding on a basic or diluted basis.

Per boe numbers

This press release represents various results on a per boe basis including Headwater average realized sales price, net of blending, financial derivatives gains (losses) per boe, royalty expense per boe, transportation expense per boe, production expense per boe, general and administrative expenses per boe, interest income and other expense per boe and current taxes per boe. These figures are calculated using sales volumes.