Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 27 July 2022.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 28 July to no later than 26 October 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 1 August until 5 August, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,573,533 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 360.4565 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 1 August 304,558 365.9035 111,438,838.15 2 August 312,626 364.3073 113,891,933.97 3 August 311,830 365.2489 113,895,564.49 4 August 320,000 357.6361 114,443,552.00 5 August 324,519 349.8112 113,520,380.81 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated) 635,000 362.4806 230.175.174.00 Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche (started 28 July) 2,208,533 361.0385 797,365,443.42 Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February) 10,167,981 288,3377 2,931,811,820.22 Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May) 12,515,487 344,1722 4,307,483,267.18 Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme 24,892,001 322.8612 8,036,660,530.82

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 24,899,218 own shares, corresponding to 0.78% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.