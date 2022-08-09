Poll: Growing majority Of Canadians supports oil sector

CALGARY, AB – Public support for Canadian energy companies continues to grow across the country and various demographics. Both the export of Canadian energy, as well as the sector’s innovative carbon technology are increasingly welcomed with significant growth in support since Leger asked Canadians the same questions in an October 2021 poll.

This month’s poll found that 60% of respondents favour increasing Canadian oil exports to challenge nations that produce energy less responsibly – a 7% increase in the past nine months. Notably, support grew amongst women (+8%), Ontarians (+11%), and Atlantic Canadians (+12%) since the earlier October 2021 poll. Similar patterns are noticeable when it comes to the support for carbon technology to reduce emissions, which 67% of respondents agreed with.

“We are delighted to see that an overwhelming majority of Canadians agree we are the best in the world and that Canadian carbon tech is the better solution to global environmental challenges,” said Michael Binnion, Executive Director of the Modern Miracle Network. “Carbon tech represents a made-in-Canada solution to our global emissions problem without significant societal disruption – something we’ve advocated for seven years. The public, and slowly the government, are coming to embrace this innovative approach to fighting climate change.” Only in Quebec is the government holding on to old ideas from the last century.

The strong support for the Canadian energy industry shown by this poll is not limited to our nation’s responsible oil production. 500,000 families work, directly and indirectly, in the oil and gas industry and 53% of their fellow Canadians believe that the jobs should be supported by the government – similar to employees in other industries.

Additionally, the poll shows that almost 60% of Canadians agree that respectful involvement of Indigenous peoples is real action on reconciliation and ending on reserve poverty. This is a 17% increase in Atlantic Canada and an 18% increase in Manitoba and Saskatchewan since Leger’s October 2021 poll.

“Energy is not a partisan issue – it’s a national issue that is ultimately about Canadian society. We are particularly proud to see Canadians’ support for our industry’s contribution to the nation, and the planet, despite the narrative used by some politicians and media,” continued Binnion. “Modern Miracle Network will continue to champion a reasoned conversation about energy that advances emissions-reducing innovations and respects the interests of all Canadians including Indigenous People with reconciliation as our common goal.”