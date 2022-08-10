Rubellite Energy Inc. reports second quarter 2022 financial and operating results and provides operations and land acquisition update

CALGARY, AB – Rubellite Energy Inc. (“Rubellite”, or the “Company”), a pure play Clearwater oil exploration and development company, is pleased to report second quarter 2022 financial and operating results and provide an operations and land acquisition update.
Select financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Rubellite’s unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, which are available through the Company’s website at www.rubelliteenergy.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release contains certain specified financial measures that are not recognized by GAAP and used by management to evaluate the performance of the Company and its business. Since certain specified financial measures may not have a standardized meaning, securities regulations require that specified financial measures are clearly defined, qualified and, where required, reconciled with their nearest GAAP measure. See “Non GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in this news release and in the MD&A for further information on the definition, calculation and reconciliation of these measures. This release also contains forward-looking information. See “Forward-Looking Information”. Readers are also referred to the other information under the “Advisories” section in this news release for additional information.
SECOND QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
- Capital expenditures(1) totaled $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022 – $35.5 million). Exploration and development spending was $9.5 million (Q1 2022 – $21.8 million) as the Company was able to get an early start on its post breakup drilling program and accelerated some of its Q3 2022 capital into Q2 2022. Land purchases during the second quarter of 2022 were $3.2 million (Q1 2022 – $13.7 million), adding strategic lands within the Clearwater play.
- Drilling activity for the second quarter of 2022 totaled six (4.8 net) multi-lateral horizontal Clearwater wells, including four (4.0 net) wells at Ukalta and two (0.8 net) wells at Marten Hills that were rig released during the quarter. At the end of June, one (1.0) well at Ukalta was spud on June 27, 2022 and rig released July 10, 2022 and one (0.3 net) well at Marten Hills was spud on June 20, 2022 and rig released July 5, 2022. During the second quarter, the Company drilled an additional vertical water disposal well at Ukalta and began drilling one (1.0 net) exploration well at Alpen to the west of Figure Lake, which rig released July 7, 2022.
- During the second quarter, the Company executed a definitive farm-in and option agreement (the “Peavine Transaction”) with Cavalier Energy Inc. in the Peavine area, in the vicinity of recent industry Clearwater drilling activity and southwest of Rubellite’s existing option acreage at West Dawson in northern Alberta. The Peavine Transaction provides exposure to 61.25 gross (34.75 net) sections of land highly prospective for the Clearwater formation, of which Rubellite may earn up to a 60 percent working interest by drilling wells or making certain qualifying capital expenditures.
- As of June 30, 2022, there were thirty six (33.0 net) wells contributing to sales production, with another three (2.3 net) wells rig released and recovering oil-based drilling mud (“OBM”), as compared to twenty eight (26.0 net) wells on production at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Recoveries of OBM are not recorded as sales production as the OBM is recycled for future drilling operations to the extent possible or sold and credited back to drilling capital.
- Daily average sales production increased 18% from first quarter 2022 levels to average 1,478 bbl/d of conventional heavy oil in the second quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022 – 1,251 bbl/d) which was just outside of the Company’s Q2 2022 production guidance of 1,525 to 1,625 bbl/d. Production progressively ramped up through the first half of 2022 as new wells fully recovered OBM, filled tank inventories and then commenced delivery to sales terminals.
- Operating netbacks(1) in the second quarter of 2022 were $11.6 million, or $85.97/bbl (Q1 2022 – $8.0 million or $71.02/boe), reflecting strong Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) benchmark prices and increased production. Increases were partially offset by higher costs in all areas as a result of increased production, increased fuel prices and fuel surcharges and higher royalties. After realized losses on risk management contracts of $6.2 million or $46.12/boe (Q1 2022 – losses of $3.3 million or $29.04/boe), operating netbacks were $5.4 million or $39.85/boe (Q1 2022 – $4.7 million or $41.98/boe).
- Adjusted funds flow(1) in the second quarter of 2022 was $4.6 million (Q1 2022 – $3.8 million) up 20% quarter-over-quarter, driven by the growth in sales production. Cash flow from operating activities in the second quarter of 2022 was $6.5 million (Q1 2022 – $3.2 million).
- Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.7 million (Q1 2022 – $9.3 million net loss) driven by a swing from an unrealized loss on risk management contracts of $10.6 million in the first quarter to an unrealized gain on risk management contracts of $3.6 million in the second quarter.
- Adjusted working capital surplus(1) at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $2.7 million, down 51% or $2.7 million from $5.4 million at December 31, 2021 as a result of capital spending being higher than adjusted funds flow.
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP measure, Non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within this news release.
At Marten Hills, the final eight-leg multi-lateral well of the four (2.0 net) well winter drilling program was rig released in early April. Two of the four winter drilling program wells reached the end of their initial 30-day production periods, recording IP30 rates of 142 bbl/d and 139 bbl/d as compared to the Marten Hills type curve(1) IP30 of 120 bbl/d. The remaining two winter-program wells reached the end of their initial 30-day production periods during May, also performing slightly stronger than the Marten Hills type curve with average IP30 rates of 186 and 179 bbl/d. With the rig racked on location at Marten Hills over spring break up, dry field conditions permitted the spud of two additional horizontal multi-lateral wells in June prior to re-locating the rig to Figure Lake. The two new wells were drilled at the Marten Hills Area’s after payout working interest of 30%. The first well was rig released in mid-June, reached full recovery of its oil-based mud load fluid on July 6th and achieved an average IP30 rate of 188 bbl/d. The second adjacent well rig released in early July, reached full recovery of oil-based mud in late July and is performing positively, commensurate with the neighboring well.
Drilling operations at Ukalta related to the first quarter drilling program continued into early spring as the final Clearwater multi-lateral horizontal well on the 13-35 pad was rig released in April and a vertical water disposal well was subsequently drilled to reduce future water handling costs and enhance field netbacks. Production is now beginning to stabilize on the 13-35 pad, although production rates have been lower than the Ukalta type curve with higher water cuts and gas hampering operations. Following spring break-up, drilling in the Ukalta area re-commenced in early June at a new pad located at 5-26-57-18W4 (the “5-26 pad”), with three new wells drilled and rig released during the second quarter and a fourth well rig released in early July. All four wells have fully recovered their respective load oil and are now producing in their IP30 production periods, targeting to extend the primary Clearwater zone development to the north end of Rubellite’s Ukalta area land base. Preliminary results confirm the pool extends to the north, however average production rates from the 5-26 pad appear to be stabilizing below the Ukalta type curve, as the reservoir thins and becomes more variable. Additionally, a vertical delineation well was drilled and cored in early July to evaluate the potential of the northwest portion of Rubellite’s exploratory acreage position at Ukalta; however, preliminary log and core analysis results have unfortunately not been encouraging. The Ukalta drilling program has shifted back to the main development area with two of four planned development wells drilled thus far in the third quarter on a new pad located at 16-16-57-18W4 (the “16-16 pad”). Two additional multi-lateral wells at the 16-16 pad and up to four additional development wells planned for the Ukalta area are expected to keep one rig running continuously until mid-way through the fourth quarter.
At Figure Lake, drilling operations recommenced in early July as surface access conditions permitted, with the drilling of a vertical water disposal well to enhance field netbacks and to provide additional reservoir quality information on the prospective Clearwater zone. With positive encouragement from the stratigraphic information obtained in this vertical well, two of up to nine new horizontal multi-lateral wells planned for the remainder of 2022 have been rig released and are recovering oil-based load fluid.
Finally, in late June, Rubellite windowed a third rig to evaluate an exploration prospect at Alpen, approximately ten miles west of Figure Lake. A vertical exploration well was cored and logged, and a six-leg multi-lateral exploratory follow-up well was drilled to evaluate the production capability of the mapped Clearwater heavy oil resource. Preliminary production performance indicates the quality of the oil in the Alpen prospect is heavier than desired. Performance will continue to be monitored to evaluate future follow-up potential.
The Company has been successful at partially mitigating the impact of inflationary pressures by improving drill bit performance and reducing drilling days, enhancing netbacks for oil-based mud recoveries which are credited back to drilling operations, and employing bulk-purchasing and other capital efficiency strategies.
|
(1)
|
Type curve assumptions are based on the Total Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves contained in the McDaniel Reserve Report as disclosed in the Company’s Annual Information Form which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. “McDaniel” meansMcDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. independent qualified reserves evaluators. “McDaniel Reserve Report” means the independent engineering evaluation of the crude oil, natural gas andNGL reserves, prepared byMcDaniel with an effective date of December 31 2021 and a preparation date of March 9 2022.
During the second half of 2022, Rubellite plans to spend approximately $24 to $26 million to continue its two-rig drilling program into the fourth quarter of 2022 to drill, complete, equip and tie-in 20 (17.2 net) multi-lateral horizontal wells planned in its three core operating areas at Ukalta, Figure Lake and Marten Hills. Aside from a modest 10% increase to accommodate ongoing inflationary pressures, Rubellite’s 2022 exploration and development capital program remains unchanged, with full year 2022 capital expenditures (see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”) now expected to total $54 to $56 million, relative to previous 2022 capital expenditure guidance of $48 to $50 million.
The table below summarizes Rubellite’s forecast exploration and development capital expenditures and anticipated horizontal multi-lateral drilling activities for 2022, excluding expenditures for exploratory drilling activity on its northern Clearwater trend exploratory land blocks, and undeveloped land purchases and acquisitions.
2022 Exploration and Development Forecast Capital Expenditures(1)(6)
|
H1 2022(1)(4)
|
# of wells
|
H2 2022
|
# of wells
|
2022
|
# of wells
|
Development(1)(2)
|
$30.0
|
17 / 14.3
|
$24 – $26
|
20 / 17.2
|
$54 – $56
|
37 / 31.5
|
Ukalta(2)
|
10 / 10.0
|
7 / 7.0
|
17 / 17.0
|
Figure Lake(2)(3)
|
2 / 2.0
|
9 / 9.0
|
11 / 11.0
|
Marten Hills(2)
|
5 / 2.3
|
4 / 1.2
|
9 / 3.5
|
Service Wells
|
1 / 1.0
|
1 / 1.0
|
2 / 2.0
|
Exploration(5)
|
$1.3
|
0 / 0.0
|
$3 – $5
|
4 / 3.0
|
$4 – $6
|
3 / 2.0
|
Ukalta(5)
|
0 / 0.0
|
1 / 1.0
|
1 / 1.0
|
Alpen(2)
|
0 / 0.0
|
1 / 1.0
|
1 / 1.0
|
Northern(5)
|
0 / 0.0
|
2 / 1.5
|
2 / 1.5
|
Total(6)
|
$31.3
|
17 / 14.3
|
$27 – $30
|
24 / 20.7
|
$58 – $62
|
40 / 33.5
|
(1)
|
Capital spending includes drill, complete, equip and tie-in capital spent during the period as well as spending for 2 vertical water disposal service wells, vertical evaluation wells, undeveloped land purchases and acquisitions, if any.
|
(2)
|
Well count reflects multi-lateral wells rig released during the period but excludes two (2.0 net) vertical water disposal service wells in Q2 and Q3 2022 at Ukalta and Figure Lake respectively. One (1.0 net) well atUkalta, one (1.0 net) well atAlpen, west of Figure Lake, and one (0.3 net) well at Marten Hills were spud late in Q2 2022 and rig released in early July.
|
(3)
|
Capital expenditures at Figure Lake are reduced for the Figure Lake GORR which contributed $0.4 million in H1 2022 and is forecast to contribute $1.3 million in H2 2022.
|
(4)
|
H1 2022 capital expenditures included $2.1 million for equipment, tubulars andOBM inventory procurement for the remainder of the 2022 drilling program. Capital expenditures for 2022 include spending for the vertical evaluation well atUkalta and the two vertical water disposal wells.
|
(5)
|
Exploration capital spending and well count includes 1 vertical evaluation well at Ukalta drilled in July.
|
(6)
|
Non-GAAP measure, Non-GAAP ratio or supplementary financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore 79.2may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within this news release.
During the second quarter, Rubellite spent $3.2 million to acquire 79.2 net sections of land through Crown land purchases and other transactions. Including lands acquired since the second quarter of 2022, the Company has grown its land position for exposure to the Clearwater play to 298 net sections, up 187% from the 104 net sections held by Rubellite at its inception in July of 2021. A significant portion of the newly acquired lands are complementary to existing operating areas in Ukalta and Figure Lake on the southern Clearwater trend, while the remainder of the additional new acreage supplements Rubellite’s exploratory acreage in the northern Clearwater play fairway and captures land on other Clearwater exploration prospects.
The Company is finalizing its plans to evaluate several of its northern Clearwater trend exploratory land blocks, including lands at West Dawson and Peavine, with the drilling of four to six (3.0 – 4.0 net) exploratory wells prior to April 1, 2023. Exploration capital expenditures are expected to include vertical evaluation and multi-lateral drilling activities on exploration blocks in the Northern Clearwater trend which are dependent on timing of surface access. Exploration and development capital expenditure guidance excludes undeveloped land purchases and additional acquisitions.
Forecast drilling activities are expected to be fully funded from adjusted funds flow (see “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures”) and the Company’s credit facility. The Figure Lake drilling program will be partially funded by the Figure Lake GORR, which is forecast to contribute $1.7 million in 2022.
The 2022 drilling program at Ukalta, Figure Lake and Marten Hills is expected to continue to drive progressive production growth over the remainder of 2022. Third quarter sales volumes are forecast to average between 1,600 and 1,800 bbl/d and will continue to ramp up through the balance of the year. Adjusting for several wells at Ukalta that have performed below the Ukalta area type curve, and the earlier than forecast conversion to the 30% after payout working interest at Marten Hills, Rubellite’s full year 2022 forecast average sales production levels are expected to be between 1,700 and 2,000 bbl/d, down from previous guidance of 2,200 to 2,400 bbl/d.
|
Previous
2022 Guidance
|
Revised
2022 Guidance
|
Production (bbl/d)
|
2,200 – 2,400
|
1,700 – 2,000
|
Development ($ millions)(1)
|
$48.0 – $50.0
|
$54.0 – $56.0
|
Multi-lateral development wells (net)
|
29.6
|
31.5
|
Heavy oil wellhead differential ($/bbl)(2)
|
$8.00 – $9.00
|
$9.00 – $10.00
|
Royalties ($/bbl)
|
11% – 12%
|
11% – 12%
|
Production & operating costs ($/bbl)
|
$5.50 – $6.50
|
$6.50 – $7.50
|
Transportation ($/bbl)
|
$5.50 – $6.50
|
$6.00 – $7.00
|
General & administrative ($/bbl)
|
$4.00 – $4.50
|
$4.50 – $5.50
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP ratio. Refer to the section entitled “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within this MD&A for an explanation of composition.
|
(2)
|
Quality differential relative to Western Canadian Select.
Financial and Operating Highlights
|
Three months
|
Three months
|
($ thousands, except as noted)
|
June 30, 2022
|
March 31, 2022
|
Financial
|
Oil revenue
|
15,632
|
10,876
|
Net income (loss)
|
4,726
|
(9,272)
|
Per share – basic(1)(2)
|
0.09
|
(0.21)
|
Per share – diluted(1)(2)
|
0.08
|
(0.21)
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
6,473
|
3,192
|
Adjusted funds flow(1)
|
4,597
|
3,835
|
Per share – basic(1)(2)
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
Per share – diluted(1)(2)
|
0.09
|
0.09
|
Net debt (asset)
|
(2,654)
|
(10,858)
|
Capital expenditures(1)
|
12,705
|
35,581
|
Exploration and development
|
9,482
|
21,774
|
Land and acquisitions
|
3,223
|
13,737
|
Wells Drilled(3)– gross (net)
|
6 / 4.8
|
11 / 9.5
|
Common shares outstanding(4)(thousands)
|
Weighted average – basic
|
54,725
|
43,930
|
Weighted average – diluted
|
55,797
|
43,930
|
End of period
|
54,725
|
54,723
|
Operating
|
Daily average oil sales production(5)(bbl/d)
|
1,478
|
1,251
|
Average prices
|
West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) ($US/bbl)
|
108.41
|
94.29
|
Western Canadian Select (“WCS”) ($CAD/bbl)
|
122.09
|
101.01
|
Average Realized oil price(2)($/bbl)
|
116.21
|
96.61
|
Average Realized oil price after risk management contracts (2)($/bbl)
|
70.09
|
67.57
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the section entitled “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within this news release and in the MD&A for an explanation of composition.
|
(2)
|
Supplemental financial measure. Refer to the section entitled “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” contained within this news release and in the MD&A for an explanation of composition.
|
(3)
|
Well count reflects wells rig released during the period.
|
(4)
|
Per share amounts are calculated using the weighted average number of basic or diluted common shares outstanding.
|
(5)
|
Conventional heavy crude oil sales production excludes tank inventory volumes.