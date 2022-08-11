Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Operational Update

ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATE

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (“Tidewater Midstream” or the “Corporation“) (TSX: TWM) has filed its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A“) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022.

SECOND-QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Strong downstream performance and realized refining margins in excess of $100 /bbl contributed to consolidated net income of $18.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA increasing to $69.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA grew by approximately 34% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $57.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, with distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders of $31.0 million equating to a payout ratio of 11%. (1)

for the second quarter of 2022, with distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders of equating to a payout ratio of 11%. During the second quarter of 2022, Tidewater Midstream’s Pipestone Natural Gas Plant processed volumes of 101 MMcf/day, a 10% increase from the second quarter of 2021 and a 4% increase from the first quarter of 2022.

Successful planned turnarounds at Tidewater Midstream’s Ram River and Brazeau River Complex plants were executed during the second quarter of 2022. The turnarounds were completed safely on time and on budget.

On July 27 th, 2022 Tidewater Midstream announced its financing plan to fully fund the repayment of $125 million senior unsecured notes (the “Senior Unsecured Notes”) and $20 million second lien term loan (the “Second Lien Term Loan”). The Senior Unsecured Notes and Second Lien Term Loan repayments will be funded through proceeds from the announced unit offering and draws on an expanded senior credit facility (collectively the “Financing Plan”).

The Corporation is planning to expand its Pipestone Gas Plant ("Pipestone Phase 2"), adding 100 MMcf/day of sour natural gas processing to the facility, and is evaluating financing alternatives. The expansion will enlarge the Corporation's footprint in the liquids-rich Montney region with its existing capacity and natural gas storage assets.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (“Tidewater Renewables”), in which Tidewater Midstream owns 69% of the outstanding common shares, continues its strong financial performance generating Adjusted EBITDA of $16.9 million and net income of $4.4 million during the second quarter of 2022.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow, payout ratio and consolidated net debt used throughout this press release are non-GAAP financial measures or ratios. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) and for distributable cash flow is net cash from operating activities. See the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in the Corporation’s press release and MD&A for information on each non-GAAP financial measure or ratio.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share

information) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 793,565 $ 369,781 $ 1,451,989 $ 729,820 Net income and comprehensive net income $ 18,751 $ 63,857 $ 65,775 $ 72,468 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 16,067 $ 64,280 $ 57,287 $ 72,676 Basic net income attributable to

shareholders per share $ 0.05 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.21 Diluted net income attributable to

shareholders per share $ 0.04 $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.18 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 69,922 $ 52,294 $ 127,328 $ 103,407 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,037 $ 42,325 $ 109,227 $ 97,857 Distributable cash flow attributable to

shareholders (1) $ 30,992 $ 17,272 $ 53,279 $ 34,189 Distributable cash flow per common share

– basic (1) $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 Distributable cash flow per common share

– diluted (1) $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 $ 0.08 Dividends declared $ 3,419 $ 3,393 $ 6,837 $ 6,785 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 341,830 339,299 341,830 339,299 Payout ratio (1) 11 % 20 % 13 % 20 % Total assets $ 2,256,683 $ 1,948,381 $ 2,256,683 $ 1,948,381 Net debt (1) $ 714,078 $ 742,969 $ 714,078 $ 742,969

Notes: (1) See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” in the Corporation’s press release and MD&A.

DECONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

This MD&A presents the financial information of Tidewater Midstream on a consolidated basis unless otherwise noted. In addition to reviewing fully consolidated results, management reviews Adjusted EBITDA and net debt on a deconsolidated basis to highlight Tidewater Midstream’s financial results, financial position, leverage, and debt covenants, excluding the impact of the Corporation’s ownership in Tidewater Renewables. Tidewater Midstream’s distributable cash flow excludes Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow to non-controlling interest shareholders. These metrics are not defined under IFRS and may not be comparable to those used by other entities. See the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of this MD&A for further details.

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,020 $ 52,294 $ 97,689 $ 103,407 Deconsolidated net debt $ 606,249 $ 742,969 $ 606,249 $ 742,969 Ownership in Tidewater Renewables 69 % 100 % 69 % 100 %

OPERATIONS

Prince George Refinery (“PGR”)

During the second quarter of 2022, total throughput at the Corporation’s Prince George refinery was approximately 11,810 bbl/day, consistent with the first quarter of 2022.

PGR Historical Performance: Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Daily throughput (bbl) 11,810 11,745 12,245 12,209 11,459 12,095 12,187 12,180 Refinery Yield (1) Diesel 44 % 48 % 47 % 45 % 45 % 49 % 49 % 43 % Gasoline 42 % 40 % 40 % 42 % 43 % 39 % 39 % 44 % Other (2) 14 % 12 % 13 % 13 % 12 % 12 % 12 % 13 %

(1) Refinery yield includes crude, canola and intermediates. (2) Other refers to heavy fuel oil (HFO), LPG and feedstock consumed to fuel the refinery.

Prince George refining margins increased significantly during the second quarter of 2022, averaging over $100/bbl, a 37% increase from the 2021 average of $60/bbl and a 37% increase from the first quarter of 2022 average of $73/bbl. The increase in Prince George refining margins is partially offset by increased regulatory compliance costs related to British Columbia’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard program.

Pipestone Natural Gas Plant

Strategically located within the Alberta Montney fairway, the Pipestone Natural Gas Plant processed its highest average volume of 101 MMcf/day in the second quarter of 2022, a 10% increase from the second quarter of 2021 and a 4% increase from the first quarter of 2022. Facility availability for the second quarter of 2022 averaged 96%, an increase of 2% from the first quarter of 2021, and a 4% increase from the first quarter of 2022. The Pipestone Natural Gas Plant’s next scheduled turnaround is in the third quarter of 2022, which is expected to decrease third quarter throughput by approximately 20%. The local Montney formation continues to remain very active and the Pipestone Natural Gas plant remains fully contracted with over 85% of capacity committed on take-or-pay arrangements.

Brazeau River Complex and Fractionation Facility (“BRC”)

The Brazeau River fractionation facility was able to maintain steady operations during the second quarter of 2022 by maintaining stable plant production and truck in volumes. The fractionation facility utilization averaged 67%, a 10% increase from the second quarter of 2021 and a 20% decrease from the first quarter of 2022. The transitory decrease was due to the scheduled facility turnaround that was completed during the second quarter of 2022. The fractionation facility continues to serve as a key asset for Tidewater Midstream’s NGL marketing business.

The BRC gas processing facility averaged throughput of 123 MMcf/day for the second quarter of 2022 an increase of 24% relative to the second quarter of 2021. The raw gas processing rates at the BRC increased by 18% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Tidewater Midstream continues to look for opportunities to increase third-party throughput by working with producers to improve netbacks by increasing the utilization of the BRC’s facilities.

CAPITAL PROGRAM

Tidewater Midstream’s 2022 capital program focuses on small-scale optimization projects along with its renewable initiatives. Tidewater Midstream continues to evaluate and execute smaller capital projects in the $5 million to $25 million capital cost range with strong short-term returns on investment.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Corporation safely and successfully completed two large planned turnarounds at its Ram River Gas Plant and at the BRC. The Corporation has upcoming turnarounds occurring in the third quarter of 2022 for the Pipestone Gas Plant and the second quarter of 2023 for PGR. Tidewater Midstream expects full year 2022 maintenance capital expenditures to be approximately $35 – $40 million.

FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

Subsequent to the second quarter Tidewater Midstream announced its Financing Plan to fully fund the repayment of $125 million of its Senior Unsecured Notes and its $20 Second Lien Term Loan. The Senior Unsecured Notes payable and Second Lien Term Loan repayments will be funded through, the previously announced unit financing and draws on the Corporation’s credit facility. Under the unit financing the company expects to raise gross proceeds of $58.1 million through a public offering and an additional $34.5 million through a private placement of units. Each unit will be issued at a price of $1.20 per unit and will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. One full common share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to ‎acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of $1.44 for a period of up to 24 months from the expected closing date, currently expected to be on or about August 16, 2022. Full details and regulatory disclosures are available on SEDAR.

Additionally, and concurrent with the above transactions close, Tidewater expects to increase its senior credit facility from $420 million to $550 million through an expanded syndicate of lenders including two of Canada’s largest financial institutions. The amended facility will mature on August 18, 2024.

OUTLOOK

Tidewater Midstream’s outlook for full year 2022 remains unchanged, with the Corporation expecting 2022 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to range from $230 – 245 million with deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA expected to range between $180-190 million.

CONFERENCE CALL

Due to the announced unit offering associated with the short form prospectus filed on August 9, 2022, the Corporation will not be hosting an earnings conference call. For further detail and discussion of Tidewater Midstream’s financial performance please refer to our condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2022. Tidewater management expects to resume its quarterly earnings calls following its third quarter 2022 results release.

ABOUT TIDEWATER MIDSTREAM

Tidewater Midstream is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”. Tidewater Midstream’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product and renewable energy value chain. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of conventional and renewable energy infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater Midstream is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Corporation also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater Midstream is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (“Tidewater Renewables”), a multi-faceted, energy transition company focusing on the production of low-carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables’ common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “LCFS”.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this press release and in other materials disclosed by the Corporation, Tidewater Midstream uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. The intent of non-GAAP measures and ratios is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Certain of these financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of Tidewater Midstream’s most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation are Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow.

Consolidated and Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as income (or loss) before finance costs, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains/losses on derivative contracts, non-cash items, transaction costs, lease payments under IFRS 16 Leases and other items considered non-recurring in nature plus the Corporation’s proportionate share of EBITDA in their equity investments. Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as consolidated Adjusted EBITDA less the portion of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Tidewater Renewables.

In accordance with IFRS, Tidewater Midstream’s jointly controlled investments are accounted for using equity accounting. Under equity accounting, net earnings from investments in equity accounted investees are recognized in a single line item in the consolidated statement of net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss). The adjustments made to net income (loss), as described above, are also made to share of profit from investments in equity accounted investees.

The following table reconciles net income (loss), the nearest GAAP measure, to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 18,751 $ 63,867 $ 65,775 $ 72,468 Deferred income tax expense 7,804 15,303 23,513 19,077 Depreciation 20,146 20,068 40,016 41,238 Finance costs 17,853 20,715 33,976 40,354 Share-based compensation 3,819 1,205 7,299 3,056 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 3,409 (24,597) 2,250 (24,710) Unrealized gain on derivative contracts (3,356) (48,427) (48,883) (53,799) Transaction costs 566 1,451 809 1,620 Non-recurring transactions 203 1,276 485 1,329 Adjustment to share of profit from equity

accounted investments 727 1,433 2,088 2,774 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,922 $ 52,294 $ 127,328 $ 103,407 Less: Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

attributable to Tidewater Renewables (16,902) – (29,639) – Deconsolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,020 $ 52,294 $ 97,689 $ 103,407

Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders (excluding distributable cash flow to non-controlling interest shareholders associated with Tidewater Renewables)

Distributable cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital plus cash distributions from investments, transaction costs, non-recurring expenses, and after any expenditures that use cash from operations. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from the determination of distributable cash flow because they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations or other temporary changes and are generally funded with short term debt or cash flows from operating activities. Deducted from distributable cash flow are maintenance capital expenditures, including turnarounds, as they are ongoing recurring expenditures which are funded from operating cash flows. Transaction costs are added back as they vary significantly quarter to quarter based on the Corporation’s acquisition and disposition activity. It also excludes non-recurring transactions that do not reflect Tidewater Midstream’s ongoing operations. Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders also deducts distributable cash flow to non-controlling interest shareholders associated with Tidewater Renewables.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities, the nearest GAAP measure, to distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,037 $ 42,325 $ 109,227 $ 97,857 Add (deduct): Changes in non-cash working capital 11,396 4,294 13,262 (2,537) Transaction costs 566 1,451 809 1,620 Non-recurring transactions 203 1,276 485 1,329 Interest and financing charges (10,946) (14,920) (20,758) (29,983) Payment of lease liabilities, net of sublease payments (12,088) (13,121) (24,393) (26,476) Maintenance capital (11,666) (4,033) (19,376) (7,621) Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow to

non-controlling interest shareholders (3,511) – (5,977) – Distributable cash flow attributable to

shareholders $ 30,992 $ 17,272 $ 53,279 $ 34,189

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Payout Ratio

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except percentage

information) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Dividends declared $ 3,419 $ 3,393 $ 6,837 $ 6,785 Distributable cash flow attributable to

shareholders $ 30,992 $ 17,272 $ 53,279 $ 34,189 Payout ratio 11 % 20 % 13 % 20 %

Distributable cash flow per common share

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share

information) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders $ 30,992 $ 17,272 $ 53,279 $ 34,189 Distributable cash flow per common share – basic $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.16 $ 0.10 Distributable cash flow per common share – diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 $ 0.08

Capital Management Measures

Consolidated and Deconsolidated Net Debt

Consolidated net debt is defined as bank debt, notes payable and convertible debentures, less cash. In addition to reviewing consolidated net debt, management reviews deconsolidated net debt to highlight the Corporation’s financial flexibility, balance sheet strength and leverage. Deconsolidated net debt is calculated as consolidated net debt less the portion attributable to Tidewater Renewables.

The following table reconciles consolidated and deconsolidated net debt:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Tidewater Midstream Senior Credit Facility $ 396,064 $ 472,000 Tidewater Renewables Senior Credit Facility 110,000 – RNG Credit Facility 7,900 – Second Lien Term Loan – principal 20,000 100,000 Notes payable 124,639 123,890 Convertible debentures – principal 75,000 75,000 Cash (19,525) (27,921) Consolidated net debt $ 714,078 $ 742,969 Less: Senior Credit Facility – Tidewater Renewables (110,000) – Less: RNG Credit Facility – Tidewater Renewables (7,900) – Add: Cash – Tidewater Renewables 10,071 – Deconsolidated net debt $ 606,249 $ 742,969