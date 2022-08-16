Inviting International Conference on geo-resources plant technology for oil & gas

Korea Institute of Geoscience & Mineral Resources (“KIGAM”) will hold a petrol-chemical, renewable and hydrogen technology conference on Thursday, September 15th at the Ampersand Conference Centre.
The International Conference on Geo-Resources Plant Technology for Oil & Gas (“ICGPT”) is funded by the Ministry of Land and Transportation of Korea and will offer an opportunity to be together with related Korean government organizations, research institutes, and Korean companies.
The program is designed to have keynote presentations from the Government of Alberta and the University of Calgary. Technical presentations in Petrochemical plant technology and Hydrogen plant technology will be engaged as well.
International Conference on Geo-Resources Plant Technology for Oil & Gas (ICGPT)
Date: Thursday, September 15th, 2022
Time: 10 AM ~ 5:30 PM
Location: Conference Centre (Room A & B) 2nd floor of the Ampersand,
144-4th Avenue SW Calgary, AB T2P 3N4
Topics: Oil & gas, petrochemical, renewable, hydrogen
Number of attendees: ~100 with 50 from various Korean organizations
Price: free
Note: Both Coffee & Snacks and lunch will be provided
KIGAM welcomes everyone and encourages them to send requesting emails for free invitation via kyle.kim@mksinvest.com. Since the number of invitations is limited to 50, it is highly recommended to send an invitation request as soon as possible.