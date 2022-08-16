Inviting International Conference on geo-resources plant technology for oil & gas

Korea Institute of Geoscience & Mineral Resources (“KIGAM”) will hold a petrol-chemical, renewable and hydrogen technology conference on Thursday, September 15th at the Ampersand Conference Centre.

The International Conference on Geo-Resources Plant Technology for Oil & Gas (“ICGPT”) is funded by the Ministry of Land and Transportation of Korea and will offer an opportunity to be together with related Korean government organizations, research institutes, and Korean companies.

The program is designed to have keynote presentations from the Government of Alberta and the University of Calgary. Technical presentations in Petrochemical plant technology and Hydrogen plant technology will be engaged as well.

International Conference on Geo-Resources Plant Technology for Oil & Gas (ICGPT)

Date: Thursday, September 15th, 2022

Time: 10 AM ~ 5:30 PM

Location: Conference Centre (Room A & B) 2nd floor of the Ampersand,

144-4th Avenue SW Calgary, AB T2P 3N4

Topics: Oil & gas, petrochemical, renewable, hydrogen

Number of attendees: ~100 with 50 from various Korean organizations

Price: free

Note: Both Coffee & Snacks and lunch will be provided