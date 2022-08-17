BOE Report

NW Pembina Cardium Land for sale or farmout

Fractal Royalty Corp. is making available its 100% working interest in 1.25 sections of Cardium crown PNG leases in NW Pembina (50-10W5).

Opportunity Highlights:

  • 25 sections of 100% WI Cardium crown PNG leases
    • 75 sections continued under section 15
    • 50 sections continued under section 17 (April 2023 expiry)
  • Direct offsetting Cardium oil production, highlighted by well 100/11-30-50-10W5
    • On production: March 2012
    • Cumulative oil: 88,186 bbls (June 2022)
    • Current oil rate: 10.3 bbl/d (June 2022)

Fractal’s preferred transaction would be a sale for cash or farmout for royalty. If interested, please contact: taylor@fractalroyalty.com

 