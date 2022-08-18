Well of the Week selects – Moose Mountain

The Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Well of the Week is back to a review of different structural styles in the Foothills. In this episode the object of our attention is 100/02-23-023-07W5/00 which produces oil from a Second Generation structural feature at Moose Mountain northwest of the Turner Valley field.

Second Generation Foothills Plays (Newson, 2001) are typified by a complex interaction of multiple thrust imbricates and fault bend folds. And a properly balanced cross section is a thing of beauty. Combining good field work with well and seismic data is critical to success these plays. No machine learning here! Actual intelligence is required!



References

Newson, A. C., 2001. The future of natural gas exploration in the Foothills of the Western Canadian Rocky Mountains. The Leading Edge. v. 20, no. 1.