TC Energy’s service uninterrupted after incident at Alberta natgas pipeline site

TC Energy said on Friday it did not expect any interruption to its transportation services after work was halted at its Nova Gas Transmission Line (NGTL) Edson Mainline work site near Caroline, Alberta, following an injury at the site.

The NGTL System, which connects most of the natural gas produced in western Canada to domestic and export markets, is undergoing an expansion program to meet growing need for gas in North American and global markets, according to TC Energy’s website.

“There is no interruption to our transportation service as the West Path Delivery 2022 Project is currently under construction and no commercial impacts are anticipated,” the company said.

A worker suffered a “non-life-threatening” injury at the construction site on the Edson Mainline Loop 4 Raven River Section of the West Path Delivery 2022 project, near Caroline, Alberta on Aug. 24, TC Energy said.

“The incident scene at the NGTL Edson work site remains frozen as the company continues to carry out their investigation…They will report back to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) next week with a timeline of when their investigation will be complete,” a CER spokesperson said.