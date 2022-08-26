BOE Report

Work halted at NGTL pipeline system site in Alberta after injury

pipeline during the day

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) said work was stopped at the TC Energy’s NGTL Edson Mainline work site near Caroline, Alberta, after it was notified of a serious, non-fatal injury on Thursday.

The NGTL System transports natural gas from Alberta and northeastern British Columbia and connects with TC Energy’s Canadian Mainline, Foothills System, and other third-party pipelines.

The system supplies natural gas produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets in Canada and the United States.

The company was not immediately available for a comment.