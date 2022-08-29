Highwood Asset Management Ltd. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results along with Operational Update

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES/
CALGARY, AB, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ – Highwood Asset Management Ltd., (“Highwood” or the “Company“) (TSXV: HAM) is pleased to announce financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The Company also announces that its unaudited financial statements and associated Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A“) for the period ended June 30, 2022, can be found at www.sedar.com and www.highwoodmgmt.com.
Highlights
- Corporately, net debt at June 30, 2022 was $nil and the Company is in a working capital surplus position of $1.4 million. The Company has reduced net debt, from $3.3 million at December 31, 2021, including a bank draw of $1.1 million, to $nil at June 30, 2022 and undrawn on its operating facility.
- Within the upstream oil & gas production & processing business unit, the Company delivered average production of 97 bbl/d of oil in the second quarter of 2022. Current net production from Highwood is approximately 110 bbl/d of oil, with one well in Deer Mountain currently having access issues with the condition of the road. Highwood is working to bring this well back on production as soon as possible.
- During the second quarter of 2022, the Company disposed of 50% of its 100% working interest in the Company’s 14-05 terminal to an arm’s length private Canadian midstream company (the “Purchaser”) for gross proceeds of $2.25 million. The Company and the Purchaser will each own 50% of the terminal with the Company remaining as operator. The funds will be used to reactivate the terminal which the Company anticipates bringing back on line in the third quarter of 2022.
- Subsequent to June 30, 2022, the Company purchased office space for gross consideration of $1.15 million which was paid with cash on hand and drawing on the Company’s operating facility. In addition the Company’s available draw on it’s operating facility was increased to $2.92 million. The Company will realize significant general and administrative expense savings in conjunction with the purchase of the new office space, anticipated to be $10-15 thousand per month.
Summary of Financial & Operating Results
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
%
|
2022
|
2021
|
%
|
Financial (in thousands)
|
Oil and natural gas sales
|
$ 1,125
|
$ 544
|
107
|
$ 2,276
|
$ 5,702
|
(60)
|
Transportation pipeline revenues
|
847
|
931
|
(9)
|
1,644
|
1,900
|
(13)
|
Total revenues, net of royalties(1)
|
1,453
|
742
|
96
|
3,071
|
4,917
|
(38)
|
Income (Loss)
|
1,487
|
(930)
|
257
|
1,943
|
(1,708)
|
212
|
Funds flow from operations(5)
|
127
|
(61)
|
110
|
602
|
(1,393)
|
141
|
Capital expenditures
|
19
|
74
|
(74)
|
157
|
191
|
(18)
|
Net debt (2)
|
–
|
(1,672)
|
100
|
Shareholder’s equity (end of period)
|
10,128
|
8,570
|
18
|
Shares outstanding (end of period)
|
6,014
|
6,014
|
–
|
Weighted-average basic shares
|
6,014
|
6,014
|
–
|
outstanding
|
Operations (3)
|
Production
|
Crude oil (bbls/d)
|
97
|
94
|
3
|
108
|
549
|
(80)
|
Total (boe/d)
|
97
|
94
|
3
|
108
|
549
|
(80)
|
Average realized prices (4)
|
Crude Oil (per bbl)
|
127.37
|
63.30
|
189
|
116.13
|
57.42
|
102
|
Upstream Operating netback (per BOE) (5)
|
50.38
|
(3.72)
|
1,453
|
49.85
|
16.72
|
198
|
(1)
|
Includes realized and unrealized gains and losses on commodity contracts
|
(2)
|
Net debt consists of bank debt and working capital surplus (deficit) excluding commodity contract assets and/or liabilities.
|
(3)
|
For a description of the boe conversion ratio, see “Basis of Barrel of Oil Equivalent”.
|
(4)
|
Before hedging.
|
(5)
|
See “Non-GAAP measures”.
With the continued strong commodity prices and increased interest in Canadian energy, the Company’s focus in the second quarter was reviewing and assessing several potential acquisitions for its upstream operations. The Company will continue to review and assess opportunities which are accretive to the Company as Highwood seeks to grow this segment of its operations. The Company will also assess land offerings in strategic areas where the Company sees significant growth opportunities.
The Company also focused time and resources in Q2 2022 on extraction technologies for Lithium from Brine.
As of today, the Company is undrawn on its credit facility and has a working capital surplus, which provides considerable financial and operational flexibility, the Company remains open to completing accretive acquisitions through the balance of 2022 and beyond. The Company is currently engaged in several encouraging dialogues regarding various acquisitions and partnership opportunities. Global optimism around mitigating COVID-19 and restoring previous economic and industrial activities has created positive market and investment sentiment both within and outside oil & gas space.
While Highwood sold the majority of its producing oil assets in the first quarter of 2021, the Company has, and will continue to evaluate opportunities in the M&A market but will remain disciplined to pursue only those opportunities that are accretive with low to moderate liability profiles.
Corporately, the Company intends to build a growing profile of recurring free funds flow that will provide maximum flexibility for growth and / or other strategic M&A opportunities in a non-dilutive fashion.