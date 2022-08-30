ARC Resources Ltd. receives TSX approval for renewal of normal course issuer bid

CALGARY, AB – (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. (“ARC” or the “Company”) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted the notice filed by ARC to commence a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). The NCIB allows ARC to purchase up to 65,269,511 of its outstanding common shares (“Common Shares”), representing 10 per cent of its public float, over a 12-month period, commencing September 1, 2022.

The NCIB continues to complement ARC’s sustainable and growing dividend in the Company’s strategy to accelerate the return of capital to shareholders. ARC believes when large dislocations exist between the share price and the intrinsic value of the business, like today, an NCIB can increase shareholder value and per share growth in the business.

Under the NCIB, Common Shares may be purchased in open market transactions on the TSX and other alternative trading platforms in Canada and in accordance with the TSX rules for NCIBs. The NCIB will commence on September 1, 2022 and expire no later than August 31, 2023. Subject to exceptions for block purchases, ARC will limit daily purchases of Common Shares on the TSX to no more than 1,152,010 Common Shares or 25 per cent of the average daily trading volume of the Common Shares on the TSX of 4,608,042 Common Shares during any trading day. ARC previously purchased an aggregate of 72,236,753 Common Shares at a weighted average price of $14.26 under a normal course issuer bid that ran between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.

The Company has, in connection with the NCIB, entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker to enable ARC to provide standard instructions and purchase Common Shares on the open market during self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of these blackout periods, Common Shares may be purchased under the NCIB in accordance with Management’s discretion.

A copy of the Form 12 Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid filed by ARC with the TSX can be obtained from the Company upon request without charge.

As of the close of business on August 23, 2022, the Company had 654,887,328 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in any jurisdiction.