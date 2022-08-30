Pulse Oil Corp. announces Q2 results

About Pulse

Pulse is a Canadian company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) that is primarily focused on a 100% Working Interest Enhanced Oil Project Located in West Central Alberta, Canada. The project includes two established Nisku pinnacle reef reservoirs that have been producing sweet light crude oil for over 40 years. The Company plans to institute a proven recovery methodology (NGL solvent injection) to further enhance the ultimate oil recovery from these two proven pools. With less than 10 million barrels of oil recovered to date, and representing approximately 30% recovery factor from the pools, Pulse is moving forward to execute the EOR project and unlock significant value for shareholders. Pulse’s total reclamation liabilities are less than $3 million which, when compared to many peers in the industry in Western Canada, are very low.

Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) is calculated using the conversion factor of 6 mcf (thousand cubic feet) of natural gas being equivalent to one barrel of oil. Boes may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 mcf:1 bbl (barrel) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis.

