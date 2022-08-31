ROK Resources announces issuance of stock options

REGINA, SK – ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ROK) announces that the Board of Directors has awarded a total of 1,550,000 options. The options will be granted to certain employees hired in the second quarter of 2022 and investment relations consultants of the Company, specifically Phil Heinrich (“Heinrich”) and Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. (“Adelaide”). The options are exercisable into common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per share. The options vest as to one third immediately with an additional one third vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant with the remainder vesting on the second anniversary of the date of grant, with the exception of the options granted to investor relations consultants, which vest as to one third on the six month anniversary of the date of grant, with an additional one third vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant with the remainder vesting on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The expiry for all options is August 31, 2027.

Of the option grant, the Company shall grant 100,000 options to both Heinrich and Adelaide. Heinrich and Adelaide will continue to provide marketing services with the objective of increasing the Company’s reach within the investment community. There are no performance factors contained in their agreements. Heinrich, Adelaide and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated, but Heinrich, Adelaide and/or his/their clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Its head office is located in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and ROK’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “ROK”.

For further information, please contact:

Cameron Taylor, Chairman and CEO

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: investor@rokresources.ca