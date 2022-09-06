BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 6 Well tester Colter Energy Grand Prairie
Sep. 6 Field Operator Roska DBO Drayton Valley
Sep. 2 Senior Corporate Planning Analyst PetroChina Canada Calgary
Sep. 2 Lead, Corporate Performance & Analysis PetroChina Canada Calgary
Sep. 2 4th or 3rd Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
Sep. 1 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 1 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 1 Instrumentation Technician Apprentice Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 1 Instrumentation Journeyman Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 1 Instrumentation Journeyman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Sep. 1 Instrumentation Technician Apprentice Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Sep. 1 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Sep. 1 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Sep. 1 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Bonnyville
Sep. 1 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Bonnyville
Sep. 1 Quality Control Inspector Level 2 Strike Group Bonnyville
Sep. 1 Project Controls Specialist Roska DBO Calgary
Sep. 1 Field Contract Operator Clearview Resources Ltd Drayton Valley
Sep. 1 Gas Plant Operator Pembina Hythe
Sep. 1 Tradesman E&I, Fort St. John, Whitecourt, Swan Hills Pembina Valleyview
Sep. 1 Operators – Drayton Valley, Valleyview, Grande Prairie Pembina Drayton Valley
Sep. 1 Tradesman E&I, Cutbank, Resthaven, Musreau, Saturn Pembina Grande Prairie
Sep. 1 Gas Plant Operators – Duvernay, Empress, Hythe Pembina Medicine Hat
Sep. 1 SAND BULK OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 1 JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 1 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 1 DATA INTEGRATION SPECIALIST – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Sep. 1 JOURNEYMAN FIELD MECHANIC – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 1 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Aug. 31 Civil General Foreman Strike Group Projects
Aug. 31 Light Equipment Operator Strike Group Projects
Aug. 31 Site Administrator Strike Group Swift Current
Aug. 31 Site Administrator Strike Group All Areas
Aug. 31 Site Administrator Strike Group Whitecourt
Aug. 31 Well Testing Supervisors Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 31 Well Testing Operators Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 31 Government Relations Advisor Pembina Calgary
Aug. 31 Automation & Advanced Analytics Sr Engineer Pembina Calgary
Aug. 31 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Aug. 31 CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 31 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Aug. 31 CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Aug. 31 Tradesman Pembina Grande Prairie
Aug. 30 Field Operator (2/2 camp) Roska DBO Fort St John
Aug. 30 Field Operator Roska DBO Drumheller
Aug. 30 Mine Technician Brunel Calgary
Aug. 30 CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 30 FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Aug. 30 Mechanical Tradesperson Pembina Hinton
Aug. 30 Electrical & Instrumentation Shift Lead Pembina Hythe