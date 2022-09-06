New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 6
|Well tester
|Colter Energy
|Grand Prairie
|Sep. 6
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Drayton Valley
|Sep. 2
|Senior Corporate Planning Analyst
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Sep. 2
|Lead, Corporate Performance & Analysis
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Sep. 2
|4th or 3rd Class Power Engineer / Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Sep. 1
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 1
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 1
|Instrumentation Technician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 1
|Instrumentation Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 1
|Instrumentation Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Sep. 1
|Instrumentation Technician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Sep. 1
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Sep. 1
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Sep. 1
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Sep. 1
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Sep. 1
|Quality Control Inspector Level 2
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Sep. 1
|Project Controls Specialist
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Sep. 1
|Field Contract Operator
|Clearview Resources Ltd
|Drayton Valley
|Sep. 1
|Gas Plant Operator
|Pembina
|Hythe
|Sep. 1
|Tradesman E&I, Fort St. John, Whitecourt, Swan Hills
|Pembina
|Valleyview
|Sep. 1
|Operators – Drayton Valley, Valleyview, Grande Prairie
|Pembina
|Drayton Valley
|Sep. 1
|Tradesman E&I, Cutbank, Resthaven, Musreau, Saturn
|Pembina
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 1
|Gas Plant Operators – Duvernay, Empress, Hythe
|Pembina
|Medicine Hat
|Sep. 1
|SAND BULK OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 1
|JOURNEYMAN HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (WEST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 1
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 1
|DATA INTEGRATION SPECIALIST – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Sep. 1
|JOURNEYMAN FIELD MECHANIC – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 1
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 31
|Civil General Foreman
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Aug. 31
|Light Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Aug. 31
|Site Administrator
|Strike Group
|Swift Current
|Aug. 31
|Site Administrator
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Aug. 31
|Site Administrator
|Strike Group
|Whitecourt
|Aug. 31
|Well Testing Supervisors
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 31
|Well Testing Operators
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 31
|Government Relations Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Aug. 31
|Automation & Advanced Analytics Sr Engineer
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Aug. 31
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Aug. 31
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 31
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Aug. 31
|CEMENT BULK OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Aug. 31
|Tradesman
|Pembina
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 30
|Field Operator (2/2 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Aug. 30
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Drumheller
|Aug. 30
|Mine Technician
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Aug. 30
|CLASS 5 DRIVER/OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 30
|FRACTURING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Aug. 30
|Mechanical Tradesperson
|Pembina
|Hinton
|Aug. 30
|Electrical & Instrumentation Shift Lead
|Pembina
|Hythe
New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs
BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.