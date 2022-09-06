SATO Grand Opening – New state-of-the-art training facility helps service companies recruit and train new workers

SATO (Safety and Training Organization) is proud to announce the grand opening of their state-of-the-art training facility on September 19th, 2022. The new training facility consists of a replicated drilling site complete with a telescopic double rig. Located on four acres, adjacent to farmland, near Millet, AB. The site houses a functional drilling rig, shacks, tanks, pumps, water dugout and everything else found on an active drill site. This unique location offers students the ability to learn necessary skills with hands-on training and instruction how to work safely on site. When they graduate and go to an active location, they’ll be prepared to work in a safe and responsible manner.

One of the major issues facing Canada’s energy industry is a shortage of qualified and skilled workers entering the workforce. To help meet these demands SATO is now opening its doors to the industry. If you’re a service company or an operator looking for a facility or system to train and help recruit workers, SATO could be what you’re looking for. SATO is a member of PSAC, CAOEC and is an approved training provider for Energy Safety Canada. New recruits will be able to get tickets for various safety courses like H2S, First Aid and Confined Space. This makes SATO a one stop shop for training new employees.

The primary vision for SATO is to give new workers hands-on, real-life experience before they go to location. Not only will they receive classroom instruction, but they will also be given practical training led by experienced instructors. Trainees have an opportunity to operate actual equipment, in real scenarios. This gives them in-depth understanding of the equipment and their responsibilities to give them confidence to work safely and in a responsible manner prior to stepping foot onto location.

SATO is lead by General Manager Darryl Addison, who has over 20+ years of industry experience. Darryl along with his team of highly skilled instructors will lead new workers through training exercises that cover all the required skills to complete tasks while maintaining a safety-first mentality. There are also classrooms on location where instructors will teach new recruits important safety protocols, and give insight on how a drilling site operates, and what to expect. Courses consist of 20 hours of classroom instruction and 20 hours of practical instruction over a 5-day consecutive week.

The facility has already been utilized by Pitbull Energy Services, Bulldog Energy Services and Ensign to train and attract new workers for a variety of services. SATO has graduated over a hundred workers who’ve already successfully entered the workforce.

For more information please visit:

www.satocanada.ca or visit us on LinkedIn: SATO LinkedIn