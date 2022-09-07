i3 Energy PLC announces October 2022 dividend declaration

EASTLEIGH, UK – i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E) (TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.
Monthly Dividend
i3 announces its monthly dividend totalling £1.6996 million and confirms the following:
Dividend: 0.1425 pence/share
Ex-Dividend Date: 15 Sept 2022
Record Date: 16 Sept 2022
Payment date: 7 Oct 2022
Payment to shareholders holding their shares on the TSX will be made in Canadian dollars using the exchange rate from the Bank of England at close on the Dividend announcement date, 7 September 2022.