InPlay Oil Corp. announces participation in Noble Capital Markets C-Suite interview series

CALGARY, Alberta – InPlay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) (“InPlay” or the “Company”) today announced their participation in Noble Capital Markets’ C-Suite Interview Series, presented by Channelchek.
InPlay Oil (IPOOF)(IPO.V) President & CEO Doug Bartole sat down with Noble Capital Markets Senior Research Analyst Michael Heim for this exclusive interview. Topics covered include:
- How has InPlay reacted to recent energy sector strength?
- How have drilling costs been affected by inflation and increased production?
- Behind the decision to raise their credit facility while paying down debt
- The current acquisition landscape
- How sustainable are the current oil prices?
- Why is InPlay an attractive way to invest in the energy space?
The interview was recorded on August 30, 2022 and is available now on Channelchek.