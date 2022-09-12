Payment of Shell plc second quarter 2022 interim dividend moved to Tuesday September 20, 2022

Shell plc (“Shell”) today announced that the payment of its second quarter 2022 interim dividend will be moved from Monday September 19, 2022 to Tuesday September 20, 2022.
This change follows the announcement of a bank holiday on Monday September 19, 2022, made by the UK Government on Saturday September 10, 2022, for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral and the subsequent releases made by the Bank of England and Euroclear UK & International that in line with their usual bank holiday processes, their systems, required to settle this dividend payment, will be closed on this bank holiday.
This change in payment day will apply to Shell’s second quarter 2022 interim dividend integrally, thus covering dividend payments in (i) any of the three available currencies (pound Sterling, euro and US dollar) for ordinary shares and (ii) US dollars for American Depositary Shares.
