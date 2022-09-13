BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 13 Financial Accountant Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search Calgary/Remote
Sep. 13 Team Lead, Surface Land Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search Calgary
Sep. 13 Senior Cash Management Analyst Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search Calgary
Sep. 13 Foreman/Forewoman Operations Pembina Richmond
Sep. 12 Crane Operator Strike Group Projects
Sep. 12 Instrumentation Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 12 Instrumentation Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 12 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 12 Electrical Foreman Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 12 Heavy Equipment Operator Strike Group Edson
Sep. 12 Journeyman B-Pressure Rig Welder Strike Group Edson
Sep. 12 Welders Helper Strike Group Edson
Sep. 12 Labourer Strike Group Edson
Sep. 12 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Edson
Sep. 12 Office Administrator Strike Group Airdrie
Sep. 12 Accounts Coordinator Brunel Calgary
Sep. 12 Commercial Advisory Sr Specialist Pembina Calgary
Sep. 12 Gas Plant Operator Pembina Hinton
Sep. 12 Gas Plant Operator Pembina Grande Prairie
Sep. 12 Accountant, Capital Pembina Calgary
Sep. 11 Procurement Specialist Brunel Calgary
Sep. 9 Instrumentation Journeyman Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 9 Instrumentation Technician Apprentice Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 9 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 9 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 9 Fleet Administrator (14/14 camp schedule) Roska DBO Fort St John
Sep. 9 Site Administrator Strike Group Projects
Sep. 9 Project Manager, E&I Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 9 Area Manager, E&I Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 9 Oil Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 9 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 9 Mechanical Engineer Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 9 Field Operator Roska DBO Drumheller
Sep. 9 Senior Production Accountant Enercapita Energy Ltd. Calgary
Sep. 9 Environmental Advisor Pembina Grande Prairie
Sep. 8 HSE Advisor Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 8 Senior Legal Counsel Pembina Calgary
Sep. 8 Land Analyst Pembina Calgary
Sep. 7 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company Lloydminister
Sep. 7 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company Lethbridge
Sep. 7 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company Coaldale
Sep. 7 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company Brooks
Sep. 7 Senior Operations Accountant i3 Energy Canada Ltd. Calgary
Sep. 7 Senior Land Agent Pembina Calgary
Sep. 7 Emergency Management Supervisor Pembina Calgary
Sep. 6 Senior Production Engineer PetroChina Canada Calgary