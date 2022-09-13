New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 13
|Financial Accountant
|Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search
|Calgary/Remote
|Sep. 13
|Team Lead, Surface Land
|Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search
|Calgary
|Sep. 13
|Senior Cash Management Analyst
|Johnstone Ritchie Executive Search
|Calgary
|Sep. 13
|Foreman/Forewoman Operations
|Pembina
|Richmond
|Sep. 12
|Crane Operator
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Sep. 12
|Instrumentation Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 12
|Instrumentation Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 12
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 12
|Electrical Foreman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 12
|Heavy Equipment Operator
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Sep. 12
|Journeyman B-Pressure Rig Welder
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Sep. 12
|Welders Helper
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Sep. 12
|Labourer
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Sep. 12
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Edson
|Sep. 12
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Airdrie
|Sep. 12
|Accounts Coordinator
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 12
|Commercial Advisory Sr Specialist
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 12
|Gas Plant Operator
|Pembina
|Hinton
|Sep. 12
|Gas Plant Operator
|Pembina
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 12
|Accountant, Capital
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 11
|Procurement Specialist
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 9
|Instrumentation Journeyman
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 9
|Instrumentation Technician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 9
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 9
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 9
|Fleet Administrator (14/14 camp schedule)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Sep. 9
|Site Administrator
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Sep. 9
|Project Manager, E&I
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 9
|Area Manager, E&I
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 9
|Oil Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 9
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 9
|Mechanical Engineer
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 9
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Drumheller
|Sep. 9
|Senior Production Accountant
|Enercapita Energy Ltd.
|Calgary
|Sep. 9
|Environmental Advisor
|Pembina
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 8
|HSE Advisor
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 8
|Senior Legal Counsel
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 8
|Land Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 7
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Lloydminister
|Sep. 7
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Lethbridge
|Sep. 7
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Coaldale
|Sep. 7
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Brooks
|Sep. 7
|Senior Operations Accountant
|i3 Energy Canada Ltd.
|Calgary
|Sep. 7
|Senior Land Agent
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 7
|Emergency Management Supervisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 6
|Senior Production Engineer
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
