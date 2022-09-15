Surge Energy Inc. confirms October 2022 dividend

CALGARY, AB – Surge Energy Inc. (“Surge” or the “Company”) (TSX: SGY) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on October 17, 2022, in respect of September 2022 production, for the shareholders of record on September 30, 2022 will be $0.035 per share.

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Surge is an intermediate, publicly traded oil company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through free cash flow generation. The Company’s defined operating strategy is based on acquiring and developing high-quality, conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology to enhance ultimate oil recoveries.