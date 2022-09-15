Well of the Week selects – Golden Spike

The Petro Ninja – Enlighten Geoscience Well of the Week proudly wears the title of the highest cumulative oil production in western Canada. If the present is the key to the past, can this reminder from the past of the prolific possibilities of the WCSB be a key encouragement for the future?

In 1948, Imperial Oil drilled 100/09-22-051-27W4/00 into the Leduc and discovered the Golden Spike field. Over the next half century, it produced 39.7 million barrels of light oil and 38 bcf of natural gas. These totals were greatly aided when the pool underwent EOR with gas injection and subsequent LPG injection.