WesCan Energy commences drilling at Provost

Calgary, Alberta – WesCan Energy Corp. (TSXV: WCE) (“WesCan” or the “Company“) is providing an update to the previously announced news release with respect to the Company’s drilling program at Provost. Alberta.

On September 8, 2022, the Company announced that lease construction and drilling services were in place and that drilling was to begin within the next 7-10 days.

The Company is pleased to announce that drilling has now commenced and the new well spudded on September 13 at 19:00 hours. Surface and intermediate casing was set and cemented, plugged and pressure tested on September 14. The vertical section was completed to a depth of approximately 490 meters while the build section of the well at 490 meters, is expected to be drilled, cased and completed over the next 24 hours. Directional tools are being handled and expected to be in-hole by mid-day on September 16, 2022.

Further updates will be available over the course of the drilling program as we advance towards the completion stages of drilling. All updates and press releases will also be available on the Company’s website at www.wescanenergycorp.com.