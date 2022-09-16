Tidewater Midstream announces exercise and closing of private placement over-allotment

ABOUT TIDEWATER

Tidewater is traded on the TSX under the symbol “TWM”. Tidewater’s business objective is to build a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the North American natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined product, and renewable energy value chain. Its strategy is to profitably grow and create shareholder value through the acquisition and development of conventional and renewable energy infrastructure. To achieve its business objective, Tidewater is focused on providing customers with a full service, vertically integrated value chain through the acquisition and development of energy infrastructure, including downstream facilities, natural gas processing facilities, natural gas liquids infrastructure, pipelines, railcars, export terminals, storage, and various renewable initiatives. To complement its infrastructure asset base, the Company also markets crude, refined product, natural gas, NGLs and renewable products and services to customers across North America.

Tidewater is a majority shareholder in Tidewater Renewables, a multi-faceted, energy transition company focusing on the production of low carbon fuels. Tidewater Renewables’ common shares are publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “LCFS”

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Throughout this press release and in other materials disclosed by the Company, Tidewater uses a number of financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. The intent of non-GAAP measures and ratios is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Certain of these financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. As such, these measures should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For more information with respect to financial measures which have not been defined by GAAP, including reconciliations to the closest comparable GAAP measure, see the “Non-GAAP Measures” section of Tidewater’s most recent MD&A which is available on SEDAR.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of Tidewater based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “continue”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “expect”, “focus”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “projection”, “outlook”, “strategy” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions which management of the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information contained in this press release represents expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company is under no obligation (and the Company expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information, the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All the forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of giving information about the Over-Allotment Offering referred to above. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Further information about factors affecting forward-looking statements and management’s assumptions and analysis thereof is available in filings made by the Company with Canadian provincial securities commissions available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Joel Macleod, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Phone: (587) 475-0210, Email: jmacleod@tidewatermidstream.com; Brian Newmarch, Chief Financial Officer, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., Phone: (587) 315-8368, Email: bnewmarch@tidewatermidstream.com