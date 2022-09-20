i3 Energy PLC announces Serenity appraisal well update

EASTLEIGH, UK – i3 Energy plc (“i3” or the “Company”) (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, announces the commencement of operations for the drilling of the Serenity appraisal well on UK Licence P.2358, Block 13/23c. i3 owns a 75% working interest in the field. The Stena Don semi-submersible drilling unit is now on contract to i3 and is on location preparing for the spudding of the well, which is expected to occur later this week. The drilling programme is expected to last approximately 30 days.
Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:
“i3 is very pleased to have commenced the appraisal of the Serenity discovery. The well is designed to prove the extension of the reservoir to the west of the discovery well 13/23c-10 and so prove up additional hydrocarbon volumes in place. This will enable optimisation of any necessary further appraisal and a development plan for the field. Further updates will be provided in due course.”