New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 16
|Surface Land Analyst
|Barrel Oil Corp
|Calgary
|Sep. 20
|A&D Land Sr Analyst
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 19
|Warehouse Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Sep. 19
|Finance Manager
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 16
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 16
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 16
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Sep. 16
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 16
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 16
|Journeyman Pipefitter – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 16
|Apprentice Pipefitter – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 16
|Labourer – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 16
|Labourer – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|Medicine Hat
|Sep. 16
|Journeyman Pipefitter – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|Medicine Hat
|Sep. 16
|Apprentice Pipefitter – Shutdown
|Strike Group
|Medicine Hat
|Sep. 16
|Remote Gas Plant Operator / Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort Nelson
|Sep. 16
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Sep. 16
|Surface Land Analyst
|Barrel Oil Corp
|Calgary
|Sep. 15
|Junior Help Desk Analyst
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 15
|Oil & Gas – Camp Attendant
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 15
|Accounts Payable Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Sep. 15
|Process Engineer
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 14
|Excavator Operator
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Sep. 14
|Journeyman Ironworker
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Sep. 14
|Material Coordinator
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Sep. 14
|Coordinator, HSE
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Sep. 14
|Project Controller
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Sep. 14
|Industrial Coater – Labourer
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Sep. 14
|All Roska Opportunities
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 14
|Contract Negotiation Specialist
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Sep. 14
|Contract Negotiation Lead
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Sep. 14
|Business Development Representative
|Brunel
|Surrey
|Sep. 14
|Sr Analyst, Performance & OpEx
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 14
|Day Foreman, Operations
|Pembina
|Medicine Hat
|Sep. 14
|Network Telecommunications Analyst
|Pembina
|Sherwood Park
