New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 16 Surface Land Analyst Barrel Oil Corp Calgary
Sep. 20 A&D Land Sr Analyst Pembina Calgary
Sep. 19 Warehouse Operator Roska DBO Fort St John
Sep. 19 Finance Manager Brunel Calgary
Sep. 16 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 16 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 16 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Bonnyville
Sep. 16 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 16 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 16 Journeyman Pipefitter – Shutdown Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 16 Apprentice Pipefitter – Shutdown Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 16 Labourer – Shutdown Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 16 Labourer – Shutdown Strike Group Medicine Hat
Sep. 16 Journeyman Pipefitter – Shutdown Strike Group Medicine Hat
Sep. 16 Apprentice Pipefitter – Shutdown Strike Group Medicine Hat
Sep. 16 Remote Gas Plant Operator / Field Operator Roska DBO Fort Nelson
Sep. 16 Field Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
Sep. 16 Surface Land Analyst Barrel Oil Corp Calgary
Sep. 15 Junior Help Desk Analyst Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 15 Oil & Gas – Camp Attendant Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 15 Accounts Payable Administrator Roska DBO Fort St. John
Sep. 15 Process Engineer Pembina Calgary
Sep. 14 Excavator Operator Strike Group Projects
Sep. 14 Journeyman Ironworker Strike Group Projects
Sep. 14 Material Coordinator Strike Group Projects
Sep. 14 Coordinator, HSE Strike Group Projects
Sep. 14 Project Controller Strike Group Projects
Sep. 14 Industrial Coater – Labourer Strike Group Projects
Sep. 14 All Roska Opportunities Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 14 Contract Negotiation Specialist Brunel Saskatoon
Sep. 14 Contract Negotiation Lead Brunel Saskatoon
Sep. 14 Business Development Representative Brunel Surrey
Sep. 14 Sr Analyst, Performance & OpEx Pembina Calgary
Sep. 14 Day Foreman, Operations Pembina Medicine Hat
Sep. 14 Network Telecommunications Analyst Pembina Sherwood Park

