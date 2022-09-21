Blue Chip ESG announces the appointment of new Advisory Board member special advisor on social, governance & inclusion

Edmonton, AB – Blue Chip ESG is thrilled to welcome Lawrence Gervais, current Metis Nation Alberta Region 3 President, as a new member to Blue Chip ESG’s Advisory Board.

Blue Chip ESG is pleased that Lawrence Gervais will devote his time to the company as an advisory board member to ensure that we “live the talk” when it comes to social inclusion.

Blue Chip ESG is committed to the oil and gas industry, and how we conduct our internal governance of diversity, employee rights, and how we conduct ourselves with vendors, customers, staff members, and the general public. We are delighted and grateful that Lawrence is contributing his valuable time to Blue Chip ESG. Lawrence Gervais is the current President of Metis Nation Alberta Region 3 and co-host of the Squeaky Wheel Metis Podcast.

With over 20 years of experience in government relations, workshop facilitation, program assessment, fundraising, and community development Lawrence Gervais is an extraordinarily successful leader.

In his junior years, Lawrence was a classical ballet dancer who competed internationally, studied abroad, and received a Vaganova level 5 grade in Russian ballet. Lawrence put his newly acquired skills to the test in the exciting realm of community and Indigenous service after graduating from Capilano University before entering politics. Through these fantastic experiences, Lawrence discovered a way to turn his passion into expanding communities and developing leaders in all sectors of Calgary and surrounding area.

Lawrence is steadfast in his efforts to push the envelope and shatter barriers in order to reach his ultimate goal, which is inclusivity among his people.

“I serve as a channel for those who wish to motivate and accomplish amazing things. As a responsible leader, you should make time when it’s possible to help those who are trying to do good. I’m thrilled to use the Blue Chip platform to support social inclusion and assist Blue Chip grow its influence in the community as it pursues its growth trajectory and targets,” says Lawrence Gervais.

Blue Chip ESG collaborates with oil and gas clients across Western Canada to solve their regulatory, measurement, compliance reporting, and ESG needs with thorough understanding of oil and gas regulations and reporting requirements. To learn more visit www.bluechipesg.com.