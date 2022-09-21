Crew Energy achieves certification under the EO100 Standard for Responsible Energy Development

CALGARY, Alberta – Crew Energy Inc. (TSX: CR; OTCQB: CWEGF) (“Crew” or the “Company“), a growth-oriented natural gas weighted producer operating in the world-class Montney play in northeast British Columbia (“NE BC”), is pleased to announce that we have achieved independent certification of our natural gas and natural gas liquids production from our NE BC Development area under the Equitable Origin EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development (the “Certification”).

The Certification confirms Crew’s best-practice methods for environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) performance in the energy sector and demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement. As part of the Certification process, a team of approved third-party assessors from AECOM Canada Ltd. conducted an in-depth and independent assessment of our operations to review Crew’s alignment with the five principles of the EO100™ Standard, including corporate governance, transparency & ethics; human rights, social impacts & community engagement; Indigenous Peoples’ rights; fair labour & working conditions; and climate change, biodiversity & environment.

As part of our Certification, Crew has committed to a continuous improvement plan that incorporates all five principles under the EO100™ Standard. Progress against this plan will be evaluated annually.

“We are very proud that Crew’s leading ESG practices have been recognized through the rigorous EO100™ Certification,” said Dale Shwed, President and CEO of Crew. “We have strived to continuously reflect our values of high integrity and ethical behavior across all aspects of our business. Achieving this independent EO100™ Certification demonstrates our success to date and sets the stage for continued improvement in our efforts to create value for our shareholders in a responsible and sustainable way.”