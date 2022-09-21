OTG Oilfield Equipment Ltd. September Inventory List

OTG Oilfield Equipment Ltd. would like to offer the following equipment for sale:

72”x20’ 1440 PSI NWP Separator

Built in 2015, 1440 psi MAWP, 10” gas leg w/SR. Meter Run, 10” inlet.

Full drawings and QC package available.

48”x15’ Delaney Sour Separator

725 psi MAWP, Sour Service, Water boot, 6” gas out w/ 3” SR. Meter Run, 6” inlet

48”x16’ Delaney Sour Separator

1440 psi MAWP, Sour Service, Water boot, 6” gas out w/ 3” SR. Meter Run, 6” inlet

New 24” and 36” Vertical Vessels

1440 psi MAWP, Sweet and Sour Service. Ready to Package

New Foremost 60”x16’ 1440 psi Sour Separator

1440 psi MAWP, Ready to Package

36”x10’ Sour Separator Dressed 2 Phase

Sour Separator Includes, 1440 psi MAWP, 4” Full port ESD valve, High pressure and Highlevel Shutdowns, Fisher ET back pressure regulator w/ Fisher 4150 controller, 3” Sr. Meter run w/ Barton 2 pen recorder,24”x24” Catadyne explosion proof heater, and Norriseal 2220 pneumatic dump valve.

8’x25’ Natco 75 PSI Treater

2” Sr. Meter Run, 3” water and oil dumps, Internally coated, c/w fire tubes.

Available as is or Reconditioned

12”x48’ 10mmscfd Propak Refridge Package

400 PSI MAWP, drawings available

14”x44’ 13mmscfd Alco Refridge Package

400 PSI MAWP, drawings available

78”x20’ 615 psi Separator

615 PSI MAWP, Sour Service, drawings available

36” 8 Tray Alco Sweet Dehy Package

1440 PSI MAWP, drawings available

8’x30’ JW Williams 75 PSI FWKO

End controls, internally coated, provision for heat.

Available as is or Reconditioned

**

All equipment is available for immediate sale.

For any information please feel free to contact Greg Cairns at (780) 806-8700 or greg@otg.ca