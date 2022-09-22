Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announces OTCQX trading and participation in the International Investment Forum

Calgary, Alberta – Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSXV: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF) (“Saturn” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, and Kevin Smith, Saturn’s Vice President Corporate Development will be presenting a webcast at the International Investment Forum on September 27, 2022.
OTCQX Upgrade
Saturn begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “OILSF.” The Company upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
“Saturn has been on a rapid growth path over the past 18 month, having increased oil and gas production from 233 boe/d in the first quarter 2021 to reaching 12,000 boe/d today,” stated John Jeffrey, Saturn’s CEO. “Upgrading to the OTCQX is a critical measure in Saturn’s growth strategy to enhance liquidity for our shareholders. Trading on the OTCQX will also better facilitate U.S. based investors to participate in a growing Canadian focused energy producer with an ESG driven commitment to responsible resource development.”
B. Riley Securities acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.
International Investment Forum
The International Investment Forum is an online event taking place on September 27, 2022, that provides information on investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of various industries, from top executives around the world. Saturn is scheduled to present at 11:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (5:30 pm Central European Summer Time). An overview of the schedule and presenting companies can be found at www.ii-forum.com.
About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities. Saturn has assembled an attractive portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Southeastern Saskatchewan and West Central Saskatchewan that provide a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an ESG-focused culture, Saturn’s goal is to increase reserves, production and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital. Saturn’s shares are listed for trading on the TSX.V under ticker ‘SOIL’, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol ‘SMKA’ and trade on the OTCQX under symbol ‘OILSF’.
Further information and a corporate presentation is available on Saturn’s website at www.saturnoil.com.