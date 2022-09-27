BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Sep. 16 Surface Land Analyst Barrel Oil Corp Calgary
Sep. 26 Field Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 26 General Labourer Brunel Calgary
Sep. 23 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 23 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group All Areas
Sep. 23 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Bonnyville
Sep. 23 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 23 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 23 Receptionist Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 23 Office Administrator Strike Group Grande Prairie
Sep. 23 Field Level Supervisor Summit, An earth Services Company Medicine Hat
Sep. 23 Field Level Supervisor Summit, An earth Services Company Lethbridge
Sep. 23 Field Level Supervisor Summit, An earth Services Company Brooks
Sep. 23 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company Taber
Sep. 23 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company Coaldale
Sep. 23 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company Lethbridge
Sep. 23 Crew Truck Lead Hand Summit, An earth Services Company Brooks
Sep. 22 Instrumentation Technician Journeyman Strike Group Saskatoon
Sep. 22 Instrumentation Technician Apprentice Strike Group Saskatoon
Sep. 22 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Saskatoon
Sep. 22 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Saskatoon
Sep. 22 Electrical Management Trainee Strike Group Saskatoon
Sep. 22 Electrician Journeyman Strike Group Calgary
Sep. 22 Joint Venture Audit Coordinator TAQA Calgary
Sep. 22 Operations Engineer TAQA North Ltd Crossfield
Sep. 22 Contracts Administrator Brunel St. Johns
Sep. 22 Acquisitions and Divestitures Land Sr Advisor Pembina Calgary
Sep. 22 SAND BULK OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 22 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 22 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE ANALYST – (CAT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Sep. 21 QA/QC Inspector Strike Group Projects
Sep. 21 Environmental Analyst Summit, An earth Services Company Calgary
Sep. 21 Oil Battery Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Sep. 21 Senior Land Negotiator TAQA North Ltd Calgary
Sep. 21 Hydrogeologist Summit, An earth Services Company Calgary
Sep. 21 Real Estate Project Coordinator Brunel Calgary
Sep. 21 NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 21 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 21 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Sep. 21 CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST) Trican Well Service Ltd. Estevan
Sep. 20 JOURNEYMAN FIELD MECHANIC – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 20 JOURNEYMAN/4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 20 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Sep. 20 CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Brooks
Sep. 20 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Fort St. John
Sep. 20 2ND-4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Sep. 20 Day Foreman, Operations Pembina Hinton