New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Sep. 16
|Surface Land Analyst
|Barrel Oil Corp
|Calgary
|Sep. 26
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 26
|General Labourer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 23
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 23
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Sep. 23
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Sep. 23
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 23
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 23
|Receptionist
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 23
|Office Administrator
|Strike Group
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 23
|Field Level Supervisor
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Medicine Hat
|Sep. 23
|Field Level Supervisor
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Lethbridge
|Sep. 23
|Field Level Supervisor
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Brooks
|Sep. 23
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Taber
|Sep. 23
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Coaldale
|Sep. 23
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Lethbridge
|Sep. 23
|Crew Truck Lead Hand
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Brooks
|Sep. 22
|Instrumentation Technician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Sep. 22
|Instrumentation Technician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Sep. 22
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Sep. 22
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Sep. 22
|Electrical Management Trainee
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Sep. 22
|Electrician Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Sep. 22
|Joint Venture Audit Coordinator
|TAQA
|Calgary
|Sep. 22
|Operations Engineer
|TAQA North Ltd
|Crossfield
|Sep. 22
|Contracts Administrator
|Brunel
|St. Johns
|Sep. 22
|Acquisitions and Divestitures Land Sr Advisor
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Sep. 22
|SAND BULK OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 22
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 22
|ACCOUNTS PAYABLE ANALYST – (CAT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Sep. 21
|QA/QC Inspector
|Strike Group
|Projects
|Sep. 21
|Environmental Analyst
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Sep. 21
|Oil Battery Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 21
|Senior Land Negotiator
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Sep. 21
|Hydrogeologist
|Summit, An earth Services Company
|Calgary
|Sep. 21
|Real Estate Project Coordinator
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Sep. 21
|NITROGEN OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 21
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 21
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Sep. 21
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Sep. 20
|JOURNEYMAN FIELD MECHANIC – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 20
|JOURNEYMAN/4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 20
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Sep. 20
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (BRT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Brooks
|Sep. 20
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (FJT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Fort St. John
|Sep. 20
|2ND-4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC (EAST SHOP) – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Sep. 20
|Day Foreman, Operations
|Pembina
|Hinton
